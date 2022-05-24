A recent survey commissioned by the city of Los Altos indicated a majority of residents would support a potential tax measure funding police and fire services. But given the short timeline, there will be no ballot measure this year.
City Manager Gabriel Engeland reported back to the Los Altos City Council earlier this month the results of a survey by Godbe Research involving 369 respondents. The interviews, conducted by phone and online at the end of March, showed more than 90% “extremely satisfied” with their quality of life, and more than 80% “very satisfied” or “somewhat satisfied” with city services.
The survey also revealed 66% or more of respondents supported a revenue measure funding fire station improvements or maintaining/updating police facilities.
The Los Altos City Council had discussed the possibility of putting a funding measure on the ballot as soon as November for rebuilding the city’s 55-year-old police station. But council members at their May 10 meeting accepted a recommendation not to move forward until November 2024.
“We need a longer runway,” Engeland said of the time required for the council and the public to vet any funding proposal.
He estimated 18 months to properly go through the process, not nearly enough time for an initiative this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments