John Furtado

Furtado

John Furtado has joined the city of Fairfield as its finance director, less than a year after accepting the same position in Los Altos.

Furtado, who started his new job in Fairfield last week, served as Los Altos’ finance director for approximately 10 months. He held previous positions with the cities of Pleasanton and Walnut Creek. His last day with Los Altos was July 15.

