The city of Los Altos has partnered with Flock Safety to install automated license plate readers around the city. After reviewing the policy for months, the city finalized the plan last week.

The Los Altos City Council unanimously approved the police department’s automated license plate reader policy last week after amending it to address data-use and privacy concerns. 

The council in March first discussed the police department’s proposal to install 15 Flock Safety cameras around the city to combat crime. 

