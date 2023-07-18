Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
The Los Altos City Council unanimously approved the police department’s automated license plate reader policy last week after amending it to address data-use and privacy concerns.
The council in March first discussed the police department’s proposal to install 15 Flock Safety cameras around the city to combat crime.
Council members at their May 9 meeting approved a one-year pilot program for the ALPRs. However, amid scrutiny and calls for more information, the council directed Councilmember Neysa Fligor to meet with Police Chief Angela Averiett and City Manager Gabe Engeland to refine the proposal to include more concise language. Fligor affirmed that the new policy addresses questions the council raised.
“I think we met for much longer than we had planned,” Fligor said of convening with Averiett and Engeland. “It was a very productive meeting, and I have to say they did incorporate a majority of the changes that reflected the discussion at our last council meeting, and the ones that they didn’t incorporate, the chief had an explanation on why she believed that in order to carry out their function as law enforcement, she did not believe it would be in the city’s best interest to have those terms.”
And as in council’s previous discussions on ALPRs, data-sharing concerns dominated at the July 11 meeting.
Fligor asked Flock Safety spokesperson Hector Soliman-Valdez to explain the company’s data-purging practices. He said each image has a “time to live” stamp.
“Let’s say the image is taken at 10 p.m. on June 1,” Soliman-Valdez said. “Thirty days after that time stamp, it is automatically deleted and no longer retrievable in any system.”
Vice Mayor Jonathan Weinberg, who recused himself from previous discussions because he lives in a neighborhood where an ALPR could be installed, was cleared by the Fair Political Practices Commission to take part in last week’s review. He asked what sort of information other agencies could request from the data ALPRs gather.
Averiett responded that data related to a specific license plate could be shared and so could information accumulated over a number of days.
Data retention
Fligor and other council members expressed concern over how long cities and/or agencies could use and hold onto the data, and the council agreed to add a 30-day destruction requirement of data shared with external entities.
Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng criticized the limitations of Los Altos’ own data policies and said the council shouldn’t interfere with how long another city keeps the information.
“Our law enforcement is responsible to us,” she said. “Other cities’ law enforcement agencies are responsible to their policies, and their cities, so I’m just concerned about imposing what we want onto other cities.”
Council members also ultimately amended the policy to detail how the police department would respond in the event federal laws require sharing data on immigration enforcement or reproductive health care.
“If council supports the change, we would add into the policy, ‘Suspension of use of the system while reviewing changes to federal laws compelling release of data for immigration enforcement purposes to ICE,’ … ‘or to seek reproductive or gender-affirming health care,’” Engeland said during the meeting.
Under the city’s one-year contract and automatic renewal with Flock, the first year’s cost will be $46,750 and, according to Soliman-Valdez, the rate will increase by $500 per year, per camera. If the council decides to terminate its partnership with Flock, the city would need to make its intentions known well before the contract is automatically renewed.
