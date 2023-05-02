Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
The Los Altos City Council had another go last week at securing state approval for its updated housing element, while approving code amendments for new bike parking regulations.
Council members April 26 OK’d city staff responses to a March 30 letter from the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development, which pointed out the need for additional data in the city’s new element the council adopted in January. Housing elements are plans for identifying and meeting housing needs over the next eight years. The city is required to provide conditions for developing nearly 2,000 new units by 2031.
To gain housing element certification from the state, the city has been ditching parts of its process that could be seen as impediments to approving new housing. The city last month scrapped the Design Review Commission, which added another layer of housing review, and terminated its story-pole ordinance, which required developers to erect poles outlining the bulk of proposed projects.
Regarding bike regulations, the council adopted March 23 Complete Streets Commission recommendations in an ordinance that mandates 1.5 bike spaces per unit in new developments and requires that storage spaces be well lit and shielded from neighboring properties.
City commissions
In other action, the council discussed a proposed restructuring of city commissions, lowering the numbers of commissioners and frequency of meetings in the name of efficiency.
City Manager Gabriel Engeland told council members that neighboring cities typically have fewer members and fewer meetings, prompting Los Altos to review its format. The goals are to focus more on policy, adhere better to council goals and reduce staff time.
While the Planning, Youth and Senior commissions remained unchanged, reductions in members and meetings for the Library, Environmental, Historical, Financial and Complete Streets commissions drew some concerns among council members and commissioners.
“We believe that meeting monthly is a minimum requirement. It will not increase our effectiveness to reduce the number of meetings, but will make it harder for us to fulfill our responsibilities,” said Bruno Delagneau, chairperson of the Environmental Commission. “Likewise, reducing the membership to five instead of the current seven would only make it more difficult for us to fulfill our duties.”
The biggest proposed change was to the Public Arts Commission, which would be folded into the Parks and Recreation Commission to become the Parks and Recreation, Arts and Cultural Commission.
“With commissioners, knowledge is important,” said Monica Waldman, chairperson of the Public Arts Commission. “When you join the (Public Arts) Commission, knowledge and a background in arts is just as important as understanding financials if you want to join the Financial Commission.”
“The goal is not weakening the commissions, but strengthening them,” said Mayor Sally Meadows. “The goal is making our processes more efficient. If commissions are more efficient, then their commissioners are stronger.”
Councilmember Neysa Fligor urged the council not to change the Complete Streets Commission for transportation and the Environmental Commission for improving energy efficiency and the environment.
Based on council direction, Engeland will return to the council’s May 9 meeting with a final restructuring proposal for possible council action.
Sewer rates
The council last week approved a procedure for submitting and tabulating protests in relation to proposed sewer rate increases. The procedure is required under state Proposition 218, which enables residents to protest such increases. The city is asking for a 13% rate increase for 2023-2024, followed by 15% increases each year through 2027-2028. Residents must submit a letter of protest on or before a June 13 public hearing on the increases.
The Town Crier incorrectly reported in its print edition last week that ballots were included with rate notification letters sent to residents. They were not.
Reach codes on hold
A second reading and adoption of newly updated reach codes, which would have expanded electrification requirements for new construction, was pulled from the April 26 agenda in the wake of an April 17 Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals decision striking down the city of Berkeley’s ban on natural gas in newly constructed buildings. City officials are weighing the possible impacts of the court’s decision on the reach codes.
National Bike Month
Mayor Sally Meadows issued a proclamation recognizing May as National Bike Month.
The proclamation noted that cycling is “affordable, environmentally sound transportation, an excellent form of exercise. ... Our goal in Los Altos for ‘May is Bike Month’ is to encourage our residents of all ages and abilities to become lifelong cyclists.”
Meadows invited students from Montclaire Elementary and Egan Junior High schools to take turns reading aloud the proclamation.
