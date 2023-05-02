Los Altos Council Meeting

Screenshot from last week’s Los Altos City Council meeting

Students from Montclaire Elementary and Egan Junior High schools read a mayoral proclamation recognizing National Bike Month during last week’s Los Altos City Council meeting.

The Los Altos City Council had another go last week at securing state approval for its updated housing element, while approving code amendments for new bike parking regulations.

Council members April 26 OK’d city staff responses to a March 30 letter from the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development, which pointed out the need for additional data in the city’s new element the council adopted in January. Housing elements are plans for identifying and meeting housing needs over the next eight years. The city is required to provide conditions for developing nearly 2,000 new units by 2031.

