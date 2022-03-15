Differing approaches to the city’s fight against climate change surfaced last week in a split Los Altos City Council vote over adopting a new Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
Council members adopted the plan March 8, with the ambitious goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2035. Over the course of the next 13 years, the plan outlines myriad strategies, goals and actions, predominantly targeted at changes to transportation and energy use, the two biggest culprits of greenhouse gas emissions.
Among the goals: 80% electric vehicle use by 2035 with an accommodating infrastructure; at least 10,000 new trees planted; and completion of a Complete Streets Master Plan outlining
a network of pedestrian and bike paths.
The 3-2 council vote, however, signaled two distinctly different approaches. Vice Mayor Sally Meadows and council members Jonathan Weinberg and Neysa Fligor were in favor, feeling Los Altos needs to do its part in what they see as an urgent problem.
“We have to aim high – it’s our responsibility to do so,” Meadows said, recognizing the dire forecasts projected with the Earth’s rapid rise in temperature. “What’s the worst that can happen if we aim high? Maybe we fail to some extent – but we certainly will fail if we don’t do this.”
Mayor Anita Enander and Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng dissented, not convinced about the level of public awareness or support, despite assurances that the plan had been vetted and a majority of residents support city efforts to fight climate change.
They also wondered about costs and potential constraints put on residents through possible taxes and regulations, such as reach codes. One of the plan’s goals is a 20% reduction in methane, or natural gas, use in businesses and homes by 2035.
“We may possibly be making individual energy costs higher,” Lee Eng said.
Enander added: “My concern is I don’t believe we have the kind of public feedback on this document where we can all sit here and say the overwhelming majority of our community wants to do everything that’s in this document. … I’m concerned about the word. If we ‘adopt’ this, and that is taken as the city council saying, ‘We have to then do everything here,’ I am not prepared to say that.”
Fligor said the major items in the plan requiring changes in policy would come back to the council for consideration.
“I strongly endorse using the word ‘adopt.’ That is what we are doing. … We are going to do the best we can to implement all these different things in the plan,” she said. “We’re not going to blindly implement (everything).”