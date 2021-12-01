Los Altos City Council members Tuesday night (Nov. 30) approved two proposals aimed at boosting downtown activity – a new parklet program for continued outdoor dining and an agreement to hold parking plaza space for a downtown theater.
Both items passed on narrow 3-2 votes, with Mayor Neysa Fligor and councilmembers Sally Meadows and Jonathan Weinberg in favor. Vice Mayor Anita Enander and Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng dissented.
With the parklets, however, council members unanimously approved Lee Eng’s added motion for the issue to return to the council for a progress report after a year from the start of the new program. The current parklet program is operating under a COVID-related emergency order and does not yet have a specific timeline for conclusion. The new parklet program, which includes fees for parklet use, would begin after the emergency order ends.
Those in favor of continuing the downtown parklets touted their success at drawing additional foot traffic downtown and helping retail businesses as well as restaurants. Those opposed cited the loss of approximately 70 parking spaces to accommodate the parklets and a lack of fairness to the retailers.
On the theater, Fligor, Weinberg and Meadows led the council majority in support of a memorandum of understanding, or MOU, with the Los Altos Stage Company to hold a 60-space portion of Parking Plaza 2, located behind the Los Altos post office on Main Street, for “no more than five years” to show city support for theater backers seeking funding for a feasibility study. The proposal involves no financial commitment from the city.
Detractors expressed concerns that such a project would ultimately demand ongoing city support and noted that Los Altos has numerous priorities ahead of funding a theater. Proponents countered that a theater would be a financial and social boost for the downtown area, generating additional revenue for businesses.