_330distel

The proposed all-affordable housing project at 330 Distel Circle, the first of its kind in Los Altos, awaits council approval.

 Screenshot from developer’s presentation

One major hurdle remains before the first all-affordable housing project in Los Altos becomes a reality: city council approval.

The council is scheduled to consider the five-story, 90-unit project targeted for 330 Distel Circle at its meeting next Tuesday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.