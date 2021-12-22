In an unusual move, the Los Altos City Council majority last week overrode new Mayor Anita Enander’s appointment to the Cities Association of Santa Clara County.
Typically, mayors serve on the association. But Councilmember Neysa Fligor, who just completed her one-year term as mayor, said she wanted to continue her role because she could serve on the association’s executive board – a rare opportunity – and continue work on a diversity and justice subcommittee.
The council voted 3-2 to allow Fligor to continue serving on the commission for six months to see her work through.
Vice Mayor Sally Meadows joined councilmembers Jonathan Weinberg and Fligor in voting “yes,” while Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng sided with Enander in voting against the move.
Meadows, struggling with her decision, said she wanted to support both Enander and Fligor. Weinberg proposed the six-month stint for Fligor as a compromise. Enander will serve as an alternate member for the first six months. The council will decide on an appointment after that time.
LAH names new mayor
George Tyson was in line to become the next mayor of Los Altos Hills. Tyson was scheduled for the appointment at Thursday’s city council meeting, which occurred after the Town Crier’s press deadline.
Linda Swan, who received the most votes for council in the 2020 election, was set to become vice mayor.
Tyson, elected to the council in 2018, succeeds Kavita Tankha as mayor. He will serve the bulk of 2022 in the role.