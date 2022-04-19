Los Altos City Council members last week struggled to find common ground as they discussed a mid-year budget review and revisited five-year strategic goals. However, they did, in their approvals of budget numbers and amended goals.
Finance director John Furtado offered a more promising update on the city budget at the council’s April 12 meeting, based on new numbers from the last six months of 2021. He noted increases in sales-tax revenues ($400,000), property taxes ($1.6 million), documentary transfer taxes ($150,000), business licenses ($40,000) and recreational programming ($130,000). Overall, he pointed to $4 million more in “available resources.”
Further, a $2 million deficit previously reported in the city’s capital improvement project budget was all but erased in the new numbers, in large part due to a $1.5 million savings in relocating the city’s Emergency Operations Center as part of the new community center. Originally, $3 million had been budgeted for constructing a separate facility.
Furtado said that overall, revenues are “trending higher” than previous projections while expenditures “appear to be on target with budget projections.”
He said the operating budget for fiscal year 2022 will continue to be balanced, largely due to $4 million in federal stimulus funds expected in July.
“This funding has proved to be vital in helping the city navigate the (2022-2023) budget years by providing the much-needed bridge revenue as the economy opens and impacted revenues begin to recover,” Furtado wrote to the council. “The other significant foreseeable challenge will be the rate of inflation, which is far exceeding our revenues and could cause unforeseen cost escalations across the board.”
The discussion over park in-lieu fees – funds paid by developers toward parks and park-related items – revealed a divide among the more progressive council majority – Vice Mayor Sally Meadows and members Neysa Fligor and Jonathan Weinberg – and the more fiscally conservative Mayor Anita Enander and member Lynette Lee Eng.
Enander pointed to $740,000 being drawn on every year from the fund to pay off a $10 million loan for the community center as well as for Rosita Park.
Lee Eng worried about funding running out in the park in-lieu budget. But City Manager Gabriel Engeland noted the city was anticipating another $8 million to $10 million in fees over the next five years.
Theater study funding
Fligor then proposed a $38,000 city contribution from the park in-lieu budget to help fund a new feasibility study recently launched by the Los Altos Stage Company to explore the possibility of building a new theater on a downtown parking plaza.
The council in November approved a memorandum of understanding between the city and the theater company to “hold” a portion of a parking plaza for five years. The MOU is intended to allow time for the New Theater Working Group, comprising stage company members and local theater supporters, to work out a plan. The council’s progressive majority approved the request, which wasn’t agendized.
“It was allowable for the city council to take the action because it was in context of changes to the budget at mid-year,” Engeland said after the meeting. “However, we are placing the item on the April 26 council agenda for their consideration.”
One unknown budget factor discussed was the cost of moving some staff offices into the Los Altos Youth Center building, which hasn’t seen public use since prior to the start of the pandemic.
“I think we should have further discussion on moving forward on the facilities at LAYC,” Lee Eng said, citing a lack of public input. “That is a big space we are losing.”
Lee Eng abstained on a 4-0-1 vote approving the mid-year budget amendments.
Strategic goals
Moving to discussion of strategic council goals, the council kept all but one of the eight goals agreed on in 2021. They are: supporting the creation of safe, diverse and affordable housing; land-use policies reflecting “values of the community”; fiscal sustainability with “responsible and transparent” financial management principles”; quality public safety (police) services; asset management in support of maintenance and improvement of facilities; environmental sustainability; and community engagement.
The council agreed to take out an eighth item, “transitioning through change,” that addressed COVID-19 impacts, in the wake of the community transitioning out of the pandemic. Council members added two others: affirming a commitment to recruiting and retaining staff; and supporting the city’s business communities.
It was an addendum to the last item that again brought out council members’ philosophical differences.
Weinberg suggested a specific reference to the Downtown Vision plan approved in 2018, a controversial document that offered direction for the future but has been criticized for lacking specific information.
Council members debated whether or not to include mention of other areas, such as Loyola Corners, if the Downtown Vision plan were included. Ultimately, Enander and Lee Eng agreed to the addition as long as it wasn’t interpreted as “a wholesale endorsement of implementing the plan,” as Enander put it.
Lee Eng wanted every item in the plan up for implementation to be brought before the council, to which the council agreed. The changes were approved unanimously.
Engeland said the amended priorities will be brought back for ratification April 26.