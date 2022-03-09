Historical designation for American Legion Hall
The Los Altos City Council Tuesday (March 8) approved up to $200,000 in funding to prepare a ballot measure for a new police station.
Council members passed a resolution that would employ a municipal adviser, a ballot measure consultant and a polling company to devise a strategy for placing an initiative on the November ballot. The city would need to complete the process by July in order to qualify.
The council voted 4-0 in favor of the resolution, with Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng abstaining.
The move comes amid repeated calls to replace the current aging police station in the civic center, which has been cited as too small and prone to flooding in the basement.
In other action, council members approved a Climate Action and Adaptation Plan, with the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 80% from 2022 levels by 2035. The council passed the plan, updated from the original 2013 plan, on a 3-2 vote. Vice Mayor Sally Meadows and council members Jonathan Weinberg and Neysa Fligor voted in favor, while Mayor Anita Enander and Lee Eng dissented.
The council also unanimously approved a historical landmark designation for the American Legion Hall building at 347 First St. The 82-year-old structure was at the forefront of the city’s origins, with community leaders holding meetings in it that led to Los Altos’ incorporation.
American Legion Post 558 leaders said they wanted the designation to protect the old building from being demolished and redeveloped.
