Los Altos City Council members’ months of work culminated last week in the adoption of an updated housing element document to send to state officials.

Part of the city’s general plan, the newly adopted document offers a roadmap to supplying new housing over the next eight years. The state has mandated that Los Altos accommodate 1,958 new housing units – 1,115 deemed below market rate. The city faced a Tuesday deadline for submitting the document to the state.

