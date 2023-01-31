Los Altos City Council members’ months of work culminated last week in the adoption of an updated housing element document to send to state officials.
Part of the city’s general plan, the newly adopted document offers a roadmap to supplying new housing over the next eight years. The state has mandated that Los Altos accommodate 1,958 new housing units – 1,115 deemed below market rate. The city faced a Tuesday deadline for submitting the document to the state.
Nick Zornes, the city’s development services director, led the council through final changes to the document at the Jan. 24 council meeting, based on input council members and residents offered at the Jan. 10 council meeting. The main discussion last week concerned 2100 Woods Lane, a nearly 9-acre property listed on the housing element’s sites inventory.
Some had questioned at the Jan. 10 meeting whether the property should remain on the inventory list. The Santa Clara Valley Audubon Society, among other groups, cited the property as a riparian habitat and home to an endangered species. Zornes countered that the property has the proper zoning designation and developer interest for creation of new housing. Its removal, he said, would leave little buffer for meeting the state’s required number of housing units the city must accommodate. Zornes estimated the site could provide 11-40 units of new housing.
Zornes added: “The inclusion of this site in the housing element does not prevent any development from occurring in the future.”
Speakers at the Jan. 24 meeting, fearing increased density in their Loyola Corners district, expressed relief and gratitude that the city left development restraints intact, as outlined in the Loyola Corners Specific Plan.
The draft housing element, which now goes to the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), was endorsed by several local groups, including the Los Altos Affordable Housing Alliance (LAAHA), Los Altos Residents and the League of Women Voters of Los Altos-Mountain View.
“Getting the housing element done is a huge achievement, with hard work from a lot of people who deserve our immense thanks,” said Anne Paulson of LAAHA.
Next comes a review and possible approval by HCD within 120 days.
In other news, the council recognized new staff and outgoing commission members, and thanked emergency workers for their efforts during the recent spate of storms.
Franklin Wong was named the city’s new capital improvement project director. Plaques were given to departing members of the Planning, Design Review, Parks and Reaction, Environmental, Historical and Youth commissions. Members of the city’s Environmental Commission were recognized for their work leading to the approval last year of the city’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
Los Altos Hills, Mtn. View
The Los Altos Hills City Council was scheduled Tuesday to adopt its updated housing element to send to state officials. The state mandated that the town provide for 489 new units over the next eight years. For news from the meeting, which occurred after the Town Crier’s Monday press deadline, visit losaltosonline.com.
Mountain View City Council members were scheduled Monday to choose from among four applicants to fill a council seat that became vacant when Sally Lieber was elected to the State Board of Equalization. For the meeting’s outcome, visit losaltosonline.com.
