Facing strong public feedback and numerous technical challenges, the Los Altos City Council last week scrutinized a proposed new ordinance regulating placement of wireless telecommunications facilities for cellphone coverage.
Ultimately, council members opted to delay a first reading and continue discussion to their May 10 meeting.
The continuance came in the wake of numerous written and spoken public comments, and council members’ changes to ordinance wording that a team of attorneys and wireless consultants will look to incorporate.
Before the council April 12 was a public hearing and adoption of a resolution and negative declaration of environmental impact regarding guidelines for height, distance between facilities and camouflaging them.
The proposed ordinance is brought on by the move from large cell towers to smaller, “less powerful” facilities that are less “visibly intrusive,” according to city staff, which noted that as a result, “a greater number of wireless telecommunications facilities are needed to provide coverage.” What that number is remains undetermined.
The ordinance proposed 1,000 feet between facilities, compared with 1,500 feet under the city’s current regulations.
Balancing act
“The overarching intent of this ordinance is to make wireless telecommunications reasonably available while preserving the essential rural character of Los Altos,” a city staff report stated. “This will be realized by: minimizing the visual and physical effects of wireless telecommunications facilities through appropriate design, siting, screening techniques and location standards; encouraging the installation of wireless telecommunications facilities at locations where other such facilities already exist; and encouraging the installation of such facilities where and in a manner such that potential adverse impacts to Los Altos is minimized.”
The increased number of wireless telecommunications facilities needed could mean possible location of some new wireless facilities in the rights-of-way of residential neighborhoods, a prospect that drew concern from residents about noise and even increased fire risks.
Dr. Cindy Russell, executive director of Physicians for Safe Technology, said the newly proposed ordinance weakened Los Altos’ 2019 law intended to diminish blight.
In a letter to the council, she cited ordinances in Encinitas and Malibu that strike a more appropriate balance between residents’ and cellphone carriers’ interests.
Encinitas, for instance, restricts installations within 500 feet of homes, schools or any location vulnerable to fires.
“Some important provisions may have been missed in crafting a new ‘small cell’ ordinance which are critical for the safety of the residents and also reduce liability for the city,” Russell wrote. “This includes several insurance provisions, minor modifications to existing facilities, permitting process and more.”
Health risks
Some residents also are concerned that radio frequency emissions pose health risks. Federal law prohibits city denial of facilities based on RF emissions as long as they meet federal standards. The city also cannot regulate specific technologies, such as the new 5G, the fifth-generation technology standard for broadband cellular networks.
But Russell pointed to a court ruling last August ordering the Federal Communications Commission to re-evaluate its standards. The lawsuit alleged the FCC did not properly take into account “several aspects of human health and environmental effects in setting their standards. … The city of Los Altos needs to be prepared to alter its ordinance in case there is a change in the law in the future.”
Susan Foster, fire and utility consultant who had a hand in writing the Encinitas and Malibu ordinances, urged the council to take “a discerning look” at the new ordinance, saying it should be reviewed by a licensed engineer specializing in such facilities.
She pointed to the Woolsey wildfire in 2018 that was caused by telecommunications equipment.
AT&T and Verizon lawsuits against Los Altos, filed after the city’s adoption of the 2019 ordinance, claim the city unfairly denied installation of new facilities. The litigation remains unresolved.
A few speakers voiced support for the ordinance.
“We need better cell service in Los Altos,” Steven Aldrich said. “We need better coverage downtown and better coverage in the neighborhoods for both the safety of our families … and to stay connected with family and friends.”
Jim Fenton offered “qualified support,” saying he was tired of seeing the city fight losing legal battles, and he wondered whether the proposal was “sufficient to satisfy carriers.”
He called some stipulations punitive, such as one requiring annual tests of RF emissions.
The fairness factor
But fairness – or lack thereof – also proved a major issue of concern for residents and council members. The draft ordinance prioritized facilities locations on streets with higher traffic volume, such as Cuesta Drive and Springer Road.
“I object to the inequitable treatment of and failure to represent residents who live on and adjacent to arterials and local collectors,” wrote Katherine Weller. “All residents of Los Altos will benefit equally from the 5G upgrade, so all neighborhoods should equally bear the brunt of the visual blight, noise, and estimated decrease in property values.”
Lloyd Zola of Metis Environmental Group, the city’s consultant leading the presentation, said it was “logical” to recommend major streets, some of which have medians, greater landscaping and setbacks, and therefore more opportunities to locate facilities less obtrusively. He acknowledged the challenge of aesthetics posed by mounting facilities on wooden utility poles along residential streets.
He also noted the interests of carriers wanting to minimize the number of facility installations from a cost standpoint.
One major change the council generally agreed on was a switch from a three-tiered to two-tiered approach when prioritizing facilities locations. The initial proposal was separated into “preferred” locations (nonresidential) versus “less preferred” (major streets) and “least preferred.”
Council members suggested combining the “less and least preferred” categories with the preferences based on setbacks of properties rather than streets with more vehicular traffic.
Lengthy discussion over the ordinance pushed the council meeting into the early-morning hours, with the council ending its seven-and-a-half-hour meeting at 2:28 a.m.