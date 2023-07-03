Although Los Altos City Council members gave the green light last week for design of a conceptual expansion project at the Los Altos main library, conflicting space issues promise to make the effort challenging.
Library supporters expressed enthusiasm for a proposed 7,700-square-foot patio extending out from the front of the main library facing San Antonio Road.
They noted it would accommodate a larger audience for children’s story time and other popular events that are currently held in the library’s Orchard Room, which forces overflow crowds to watch through windows from the outside.
Jennifer Weeks, head of the Santa Clara County Library District, which runs the Los Altos main library, and Rose Baiza, head Los Altos librarian, underscored the need for more library space.
“While the Los Altos library is the third busiest in the library system, it’s the oldest facility and the second smallest,” Weeks said.
The $2 million expansion project is already funded, in large part through a $500,000 grant from the Chou family. The Los Altos Library Endowment is leading the funding effort.
The city’s Library Commission unanimously supported the concept at its June 1
meeting.
Finding middle ground
Two long-standing sacred cows occupy the space initially proposed for the patio, however: a portion of the Los Altos Heritage Orchard surrounding the library and Los Altos City Hall, and a 1977-era fountain in front of the library, a community gift to the city in recognition of its 25th anniversary.
Although City Manager Gabriel Engeland prefaced discussion with a reminder that the plans were conceptual, council members and speakers focused on how to accommodate “conflicting entities,” as Councilmember Pete Dailey put it.
While supportive of the expansion, council members expressed concern about impacts on the historic landmark orchard and the fountain. Additional discussion involved the city not being on the hook for funding in the event project construction exceeds the $2 million budget.
Baiza addressed the issue of the surrounding orchard, saying the outdoor patio could be complementary. She talked of an opportunity to highlight the importance of the orchard through library programs.
Councilmember Neysa Fligor asked how library officials arrived at the proposed patio size and whether they were amenable to something smaller. Weeks said there was no final word on the size, but they wanted something large enough to meet program demand.
Some discussion touched on moving the impacted trees or fountain to make the space work. Fligor and Vice Mayor Jonathan Weinberg asked about the source of additional funding in the event relocation is required.
“The library district will take responsibility to find that funding to make this a reality,” Weeks said.
“We need this,” emphasized Library Commissioner Pierre Bedard. “This is a city of apricots and intellectual property. We need to incorporate the apricot orchard into the library. It’s got to be into that orchard and we need to educate our people.”
Resident Roberta Phillips spoke “on behalf of the orchard.”
“There are absolute boundaries – it is a working orchard, it is valued by many, many people in the community,” she said. “I hope we go through the proper procedures to make sure we protect our orchard.”
Weinberg said he saw the proposal as “an amazing windfall for the city, and I do not want to see that fall aside.” He felt that rather than a “zero-sum game” of competing interests, there was a way among stakeholders to find a middle ground.
Ultimately, the council supported the patio concept and gave direction to the city’s development services department to work on next steps on design with the library district, “with special attention to preserving, protecting and mitigating impact on the historic orchard and the fountain,” Mayor Sally Meadows told the Town Crier after the council meeting. “Depending on proposed designs, this may go to the Historical Commission and Planning Commission as well as come back to council.”
Library Commissioner Freddie Wheeler said the process will likely take “a number of months.”
Help on the way for Heritage Orchard
The council June 27 signed off on a three-year, $225,000 agreement with the Los Altos History Museum for base maintenance of the Los Altos Heritage Orchard, including tree replacement and irrigation, with funding broken down at $75,000 annually.
“This agreement is allowing us to bring the orchard up to the health that is necessary for us to do the educational programming,” said Elisabeth Ward, the museum’s executive director.
The museum’s Orchard Commons Committee would oversee the work. Ward said the educational programming is funded separately.
Ward noted the 444-tree orchard is in “a crisis situation right now,” estimating it would take five years to return it to a healthy state.
According to Engeland, the agreement allows for a two-year renewal after the three-duration of the funding, to check in on the progress and determine what’s further necessary.
