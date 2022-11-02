Benefiting from a relatively light agenda, members of the Los Altos City Council took time last week to discuss what makes a Complete Streets Master Plan complete.
The plan, focused on improving cyclist and pedestrian travel and safety, was on the Oct. 25 meeting’s consent calendar. The calendar includes items that are approved without discourse.
Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng pulled the plan for discussion after speaker Roberta Phillips expressed concerns about it. Phillips noted that bollards and other “physical barriers” proposed on a number of streets in the plan presented a traffic hazard.
“We need to be able to have cars pull over,” Phillips said, “if there’s an ambulance or a fire truck in the event of an earthquake or a fire. These physical barriers are really very, very controversial. And I would hope that the community has more time to discuss what is proposed.”
Phillips added: “It is challenging to call this a Complete Streets Master Plan because it doesn’t include traffic, safety or traffic calming. And I think we really need to be able to look at the whole picture.”
Lee Eng thought calling the plan “Complete Streets” was confusing, and suggested the title include the phrase “bikes and pedestrians.” She also suggested use of the term “human-powered modes of transportation.”
But in the end, the council voted unanimously to leave the title as is and approved a resolution adopting the plan.
Councilman Jonathan Weinberg said the plan, though focused on pedestrian and cyclist safety, does improve overall traffic safety.
“The recommendations that are in the plan … all affect motorist safety as well,” Weinberg said. “I think that it is a mistake to really declare that this is just a plan to make it safer for cyclists and pedestrians. I think that it truly is a plan to make our city streets safer for everyone.”
He suggested that trying to put a finer point on the name of the document “might actually cause confusion.”
Vice Mayor Sally Meadows noted confusion among residents about the intent of master plans in general.
“These are all aspirational documents,” she said. “None of them intended to say that every item in these plans is going to be done. They are an assortment of tools – serving as a basis for us to work on. When we do pull items from the plans, they come forward to commissions and councils and the community, and we talk about them again. So, this is a living document.”
Meadows acknowledged the months of work and three revisions made by city staff and the Complete Streets Commission.
Jim Sandoval, the city’s public works director, said recent traffic problems outside the plan, such as discussions on improving the West Edith and Foothill Expressway intersection, can be prioritized and worked on.
“We’ll make moves to address it and work out solutions, whether or not that gets technically added to the plan,” Sandoval said.
Proposition 1
The council faced one discussion item – support of Proposition 1 on the Nov. 8 ballot, which amends the state constitution to bolster the existing right to “reproductive freedom.”
The council unanimously approved the resolution with wording changes that reflected support from the city council, not the city of Los Altos. Also removed was wording encouraging residents to vote in favor.
“I just want to clarify this is not the city advocating or against a measure,” said City Attorney Jolie Houston. “It’s just a resolution stating (Proposition 1) support and council support.”
Houston further added: “I am going to recommend that this resolution, if it passes – I’m recommending that it not be posted on the city’s website. I recommend that we don’t do a press release. I don’t think we should do any other follow-up that could include city staff time … so it does not look that we are promoting one position over another, and that’s a conservative approach.”
“This is all about bodily autonomy, reproductive freedom and a person’s right to choose,” said speaker Jeanine Valadez. “I think I understand where attorney Houston is coming from … (but) I would ask more bravery from the council to come down on the right side of history.”
Mayor Anita Enander weighed in on the issue.
“I believe very, very strongly that a woman has a right to decide what happens with her own health. And it is not a role that government should play,” Enander said. “I would really personally rather that we weren’t discussing this only because I do not think that government should be even involved in this in any way.”
Meadows took issue with the resolution’s wording.
“It actually only talks about abortion and it doesn’t really echo the language of the proposition … which is to talk about both the fundamental right to choose – the fundamental right to choose to have an abortion or not, and the fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives, and our resolution does not reflect the full spectrum of what is being proposed. … But I do want – whether it’s a statement, I personally feel it’s important to support something,” Meadows said.
Added Councilmember Neysa Fligor: “I don’t want that to take away from what I’m hearing from all of us, which is to send a very clear, strong, unanimous message (supporting Proposition 1).”
Hybrid meetings
The council received an update from city staff that hybrid council meetings – combining remote and in-person options – will begin with the council’s Nov. 15 meeting. The in-person meetings will be held in the Sequoia Room of the Los Altos Community Center.
City Manager Gabriel Engeland indicated the room can hold in the range of 85 people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments