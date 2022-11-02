Benefiting from a relatively light agenda, members of the Los Altos City Council took time last week to discuss what makes a Complete Streets Master Plan complete.

The plan, focused on improving cyclist and pedestrian travel and safety, was on the Oct. 25 meeting’s consent calendar. The calendar includes items that are approved without discourse.

