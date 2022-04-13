The Los Altos City Council at its Tuesday-to-Wednesday (April 12-13) meeting continued discussion of a proposed new ordinance regarding placement of controversial wireless telecommunications facilities for cellphone coverage. The council is next scheduled to take up the matter at its May 10 meeting.
The continuance came in the wake of numerous written and spoken public comments, and council members’ changes to ordinance wording that a team of attorneys and wireless consultants will look to incorporate.
Before the council Tuesday was a public hearing and adoption of a resolution and negative declaration of environmental impact regarding guidelines for height, distance between facilities and camouflaging them. The proposed ordinance is brought on by the move from large cell towers to smaller, “less powerful” facilities that are less “visibly intrusive,” according to city staff. “As a result, a greater number of wireless telecommunications facilities are needed to provide coverage.” The ordinance proposed 1,000 feet between facilities, as opposed to 1,500 feet under the city’s current regulations.
“The overarching intent of this ordinance is to make wireless telecommunications reasonably available while preserving the essential rural character of Los Altos,” according to a staff report. “This will be realized by: minimizing the visual and physical effects of wireless telecommunications facilities through appropriate design, siting, screening techniques and location standards; encouraging the installation of wireless telecommunications facilities at locations where other such facilities already exist; and encouraging the installation of such facilities where and in a manner such that potential adverse impacts to Los Altos is minimized.”
The increased number of wireless telecommunications facilities needed could mean possible location of some new wireless facilities in the rights-of-way of residential neighborhoods, a prospect that drew concern from residents about noise and even increased fire risks.
Lengthy discussion over the ordinance pushed the council meeting into the early Wednesday morning hours, with the council ending its seven-and-a-half-hour meeting at 2:28 a.m.
Watch for updated versions of this story online and in the April 20 print edition.