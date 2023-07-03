A new chapter in the Los Altos Municipal Code establishes regulations for leaf blower use – and non-use – through introduction of an ordinance OK’d by the Los Altos City Council last week.
A response to residents’ complaints about a lack of enforcement, the newly amended regulations reiterate the 32-year-old city ban on gas-powered blowers while establishing hours of operation for electric-powered blowers. The council set use times of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. Council members at their June 27 meeting lifted city staff’s proposed prohibition of blowers on federal holidays, instead allowing their use 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Under the city’s new ordinance, up for adoption at Tuesday’s council meeting, responsibility for gas-powered leaf blower use has shifted from the gardener to the homeowner.
The noise and air pollution impacts – on residents and gardeners – prompted the passage of State Assembly Bill 1346, which bans further sale of gas-powered lawn equipment beginning in 2024. The city’s new ordinance will integrate the provisions of the state law.
Fines for violations remain relatively low: The first violation is a warning, followed by $100 for the second infraction, $200 for the third and $500 for the fourth. City Attorney Jolie Houston said higher fines would elevate the violations from infractions to misdemeanors, a move council members opposed.
Effective enforcement
Some residents, however, insisted the fines should be higher to make an impact.
“What really works is money,” said Myra Orta, the self-described “Leaf Blower Lady” who led the charge for the initial gas leaf blower ban in 1991.
She decried education efforts as “a waste of time. … People care about money. And if you fine them to where it hurts, then you’ll get some action.”
Development services director Nick Zornes, whose department oversees code enforcement, said education efforts have been effective.
“Some of the friendly educational kind of notices of potential violations that have been sent out have actually been (well) received. ‘We had no idea; we’ll address it with our landscaper,’” Zornes said in quoting the response of homeowners. “It’s working. So, I think it’s going to be a continuous process with ongoing education.”
The local environmental advocacy group GreenTown Los Altos has led education campaigns to encourage electric blowers and other alternatives.
“Recognizing the responsibility of gas leaf blowers use belongs to the homeowner is a significant step toward eliminating these blowers in our community,” said GreenTown’s Linda Ziff, who has led the group’s advocacy efforts. “After four and a half years of public education by the GreenTown Los Altos clean air advocate group, I ask that we not get bogged down in more time wasted with public education. Now is the time for proactive code enforcement of this 32-year-old ban.”
That’s happening, according to Zornes. Rather than waiting for complaint calls from residents, as had been done in the past, the city’s new code enforcement officer, Shauna McKimmie, is spotting violators and issuing citations at a rate not seen in recent memory. In little more than a month after she started at the beginning of April, she issued 42 citations – 18 were issued in all of 2022.
Zornes said McKimmie has “exceeded expectations” with enforcement efforts, issuing more citations in the past three months than the previous code enforcement officer had in three years.
The city must still catch gas-powered leaf blower users in the act in order to issue fines. In response to a question from Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng, Zornes said photos or videos sent to the city will not be used to cite violators.
Still-rampant gas-powered blower use remains a high-profile concern for residents. City officials said they average 20-30 complaint calls per month.
“I think that the pervasive and cavalier use of gas blowers throughout Los Altos is indicative that gardeners, as well as homeowners, just simply have no fear of being cited for violating the ban on gas blowers,” said resident Bruce McFarlane.
Up until last year, the city had police respond to leaf blower complaints. A shift in code enforcement oversight to the development services department prompted McKimmie’s hiring.
