The Los Altos City Council last week approved a new licensing agreement allowing continued public use of the popular Hetch Hetchy Trail in exchange for city maintenance of the land.
Council members signed off on the agreement at their Oct. 11 meeting. They had delayed approval over concerns from trail users that numerous mature trees would be removed as part of the agreement. The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, which owns the trail land extending from Los Altos to Palo Alto, wants trees and vegetation cleared to prevent root obstruction of underground water pipes below the trail.
City Manager Gabriel Engeland told the council the city would employ an arborist and work with SFPUC officials on trees targeted for removal.
“We would talk through various scenarios as to why a certain piece of vegetation or tree … would need to be removed,” he said.
Engeland drew praise for helping reach a resolution.
“There was a lot of stress and anxiety in the last month about this,” said Todd Basche, one of the more outspoken residents on the issue. “Gabe really took the bull by the horns – he walked the path with everybody, walked us through it to see what indeed had to go and what likely could be saved. We and a lot of the other residents feel better, not only about the process but about the final outcome.”
Basche added that neighbors would participate in an upcoming process over how to best use and maintain the path going forward.
“This is an opportunity, in some ways, to improve what we have,” said resident Don Gardner.
Gardner conducted research that revealed trees near pipelines at 10 area parks under SFPUC jurisdiction that have been preserved.
“I’m hopeful that we can do some similar things (to preserve trail trees),” he said.
Gardner also suggested an underground barrier to prevent roots from encroaching on the pipelines, but Engeland noted SFPUC officials rejected that option when he asked about it.
Cost is also not in the city’s favor. According to Engeland, an “oral history” of negotiations indicated that SFPUC was willing to pay for the cost of tree removal. But the final agreement will require the city to bear the cost of removal along with maintenance.
Councilmember Neysa Fligor, an attorney, suggested that the legal language in the agreement be “cleaned up” to allow for negotiation in the event of trees initially marked in the “encroachment zone” and therefore targeted for removal.
The council’s motion allowed for the requested wording.
SFPUC can either accept or reject the change.
When the agreement is ratified, the vegetation and tree removal work would be completed within 270 days.
The half-mile bike and pedestrian trail stretches from Los Altos Avenue to Arastradero Road.
