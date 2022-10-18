_hetch_hetchy_trail_file

The Los Altos City Council approved a new licensing agreement for the Hetch Hetchy Trail, above.

 

 Town Crier File Photo

The Los Altos City Council last week approved a new licensing agreement allowing continued public use of the popular Hetch Hetchy Trail in exchange for city maintenance of the land.

Council members signed off on the agreement at their Oct. 11 meeting. They had delayed approval over concerns from trail users that numerous mature trees would be removed as part of the agreement. The San Francisco Public Utilities Commission, which owns the trail land extending from Los Altos to Palo Alto, wants trees and vegetation cleared to prevent root obstruction of underground water pipes below the trail.

