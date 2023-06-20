The subject of money – and what to do with it – dominated discussion at last week’s Los Altos City Council meeting.
Council members June 13 signed off on a new city operating budget for 2023-2024.
The new budget’s projected revenue totals $71.11 million, $53.67 million for the general budget. Projected expenditures are $51.16 million. The budget guarantees maintenance of a 20% reserve fund.
Concurrently, the council adopted a new budget for capital improvement and major maintenance projects. The $29.8 million budget funds 71 projects related to civic facilities, parks, downtown development, streets and equipment and vehicles, among the priorities.
Councilmember Neysa Fligor lobbied for putting improved wireless access downtown, budgeted for 2024-2025, ahead of downtown lighting improvements, budgeted for 2023-2024. But the other four council members countered that public feedback indicated lighting was a higher priority.
City Manager Gabriel Engeland said the city allocated more resources in this budget to bolster the previously undermanned human resources and finance departments, and focused more on recreation, in part “so that we can keep the community center open longer.”
As opposed to past years, when the city relied more on consultants because staff wasn’t available, Engeland said this next fiscal year is different.
“We feel the proposed budget can be completed with the staff we have,” he said. “I do think historically we’ve been understaffed, and we think that we’ve taken good strides in the past two years to correct that.”
The city gets nearly 80% of its funding from property taxes, a utility user fee, charges for services, sales tax and licenses and permits. Property tax revenue, the largest source of revenue, is estimated to rise 2% in 2023-2024 compared to 2022-2023, generating $33.3 million.
Utility user fees are expected to bring in $9.78 million, including sewer services and connection fees. Charges for services, such as building inspections and environmental reviews for projects, is projected to bring in $6.67 million.
The estimated unassigned, unrestricted general fund beginning balance is $7.3 million, with $240,000 in surpluses, equaling $7.54 million.
With this funding, “The staff is proposing to fund a facility reserve for the aging city facilities and replenish the Internal Services fund and Equipment Replacement Fund,” according to a staff report.
Parks projects
In other action at the June 13 meeting, the council approved more than $4.5 million in park-in-lieu funds for 2023-2024 parks and recreation projects. Park-in-lieu funds are funds contributed by developers in lieu of contribution of parkland.
The lion’s share of the 2023-2024 fees are budgeted for Hillview and McKenzie dog park construction, with more than $1 million allocated for Hillview, in the civic center, and $150,000 for McKenzie. Both have temporary parks as part of a pilot program to gauge public feedback.
Other allocations included $600,000 for an Emergency Operations Center generator at the community center, $600,000 for infrastructure upgrades at the Grant Park multipurpose building, $200,000 for improving the park’s basketball courts and $242,000 for new playground equipment at Shoup Park.
Sewer rate hikes pass
The council adopted new sewer service rates over the next five years, which include 15% increases over current rates every fiscal year through 2027-2028. Fixed charges will rise to $340.49 annually per unit in 2023-2024, rising to $595.50 by 2027-2028. Volumetric rates, based on use, will increase to $3.30 per hundred cubic feet (748 gallons) in 2023-2024, and rise to $5.78 by 2027-2028.
Under state Proposition 218, residents were allowed to send letters to the city protesting the rate hikes, but only 337 were received and 6,029 were needed to meet the 50%-plus-one majority needed to overturn the rate increases.
Some residents decried the increases as excessive and burdening those residents in particular who are on fixed incomes. City officials said the figures were calculated through a consultant and verified by staff, with the rates attributed to rising costs of general sewer maintenance, improvement projects and use of the Palo Alto Regional Water Quality Control Plant.
City Attorney Jolie Houston addressed the question of giving groups, such as seniors, exemptions from the increases.
“The way that Proposition 218 works is, one class of users can’t subsidize another class of users,” she said. “So, we would have to take money out of the general fund to subsidize senior rates or fixed-income rates. If we tried to do it and charge some people more to subsidize the seniors or the fixed income, that would violate 218.”
Theater MOU extended
Council members extended a memorandum of understanding in place between Los Altos Stage Company and the city to “hold” a public parking plaza while studying the feasibility of building a downtown theater.
The action extends the MOU by a year to November 2025 for Parking Plaza 2 to be considered as a possible landing spot for a 170-seat theater. It does not prohibit current use.
Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng questioned the action, noting that reserving the land conflicted with a surplus land act that prioritized housing development. But according to Houston, there wasn’t a legal issue because a specific project has not been proposed at the site. Council members extended the MOU to give the theater group more time to work on plans.
San Antonio Road project
The council approved $1.8 million in matching funds needed to take advantage of a $7.3 million One Bay Area grant for making San Antonio Road more pedestrian and bicycle friendly.
The project, deemed the No. 1 bicycle infrastructure project in the city’s Complete Streets Master Plan, includes protected bike lanes, improved and landscaped medians, more visible crosswalks and other features. Marisa Lee, the city’s transportation services manager, applied for the grant, and its approval marked the largest grant the city of Los Altos has received.
Next up
The council is scheduled at next Tuesday’s meeting to consider an ordinance updating the city’s municipal code to create a stand-alone chapter on leaf blower regulations. The proposed action comes after discussions on improved enforcement of the city’s ban on gas-powered blowers.
