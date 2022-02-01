The Los Altos City Council last week approved a three-story, four-unit multifamily housing project for 440 First St., adding to the raft of new housing development along First near the San Antonio Road intersection.
The council Jan. 25 voted 4-1, with Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng dissenting, to approve a design review and subdivision tentative map proposed by applicant/owner Abbie Bourgan of Greentek Homes. The approval clears the way for development of the 5,495-square-foot site near the intersection of Lyell Street. The current 2,000-square-foot commercial building, most recently used as a veterinary clinic, would be demolished to make way for the new project.
Council members added conditions to their approval, including additional space for bike storage and vent hoods to mitigate smoke from barbecues planned for the rooftop patio. The plans also feature one level of underground parking with nine spaces.
Two other housing projects – located at 396 and 450 First St. – flank the newly approved development. The council approved a 27-unit complex at 444-450 First in March 2020. Another 20-unit condominium building, green-lit by the council in 2011, is located at 396 First.
Vice Mayor Sally Meadows said the “modern Mediterranean” architecture of 440 First transitions “between a very straight building (450 First) and a very gabled building (396 First) and does it very well.”
Lee Eng objected to the architecture for 440 First, which she said looked “uneven.” She also noted the project’s stairwells counted as usable dwelling space and were not allowed under the city’s codes.
City Attorney Jolie Houston didn’t see the stairwell used as living space, but allowed for no dwelling space in the areas as a condition of approval.
Mayor Anita Enander raised concerns over building height. The 35-foot limit under the zoning code was exceeded in the case of the project (to 36.6 feet), but a staff report said this was due to a gable design request by the Planning Commission to screen an elevator overrun and the roof structure.
Councilmember Neysa Fligor expressed “disappointment” that the number of units was trimmed from seven in the original proposal down to four. A project with less than five units is not obligated to provide a below-market-rate unit.
Bourgan noted that an agreement over easements was being worked on with the 396 First neighbors, which includes closing the gap between the buildings and allowing access for maintenance.
“I don’t see any issues at all,” the developer said.
Parking shortage?
The project’s nine parking spaces – two per unit plus one guest space – prompted one speaker to caution the council about a lack of overall parking, given the flood of new housing along First Street in recent
years.
“We’re going to have a major, major problem,” said Phil Underwood, a resident of neighboring 396 First. “You’ve got a major shortage on parking, you have a safety risk for pedestrians and cyclists. … Something needs to be done as a street plan. The developments you’re approving do not address the parking, do not address the safety, do not address deliveries.”
The 440 First St. project is the latest in a flood of condominium complexes on First Street near San Antonio Road. In process is a four-story, 50-unit condominium project at 355 First, the subject of a Jan. 21 Planning Commission study session; and a four-story, 12-unit condo proposed for 349 First. Already approved housing includes a three-story, 20-unit project at 425 First, OK’d by the council in 2019; and a three-story, 10-unit condo and mixed-use project at 385, 387 and 389 First, also approved in 2019.