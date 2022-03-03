Following allegations he shared partially nude photos with a former staffer, Valley Water board chair Gary Kremen requested an ethics investigation to determine whether other alleged incidents of illegal sexual harassment occurred among water district staff.
Kremen dropped out of the county assessor’s race last weekend in response to the controversy and will resign his Valley Water board position for 60 days while the investigation is conducted. According to a statement from Kremen obtained today (March 3) by the Town Crier, the investigation and appointment of vice chair John Valera to the position of acting chair will be discussed at Valley Water’s board meeting March 22.
In his statement, Kremen accused the former staffer who saved copies of the images and leaked them to the press of “at best a betrayal of trust, and at worst revenge porn.”