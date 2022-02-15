The co-founders of the Los Altos-based racial justice organization Justice Vanguard aim to challenge what people were taught in school about Black history.
Kiyoshi Taylor and Kenan Moos, who were named 2020 Los Altans of the Year by the Town Crier, are releasing a series throughout February, Black History Month, on their social media platforms and website about important Black individuals in the past century.
The series, “100 Years of Black History,” includes daily posts chronicling the lives of key African-American figures in sports, activism and music, with weekly wrap-up videos starring Taylor and Moos explaining the larger context each figure existed within. The series features the structure of a marathon relay race, in which historical figures figuratively pass the baton from one generation to the next, finally passing it to the current generation to continue to advance Black liberation.
Taylor said the structural concept for the series was inspired by the music of the late rapper Nipsey Hussle, who invoked imagery of racing and marathons in his work throughout his career, and ultimately showcased the idea of a “victory lap” on his last album prior to his murder in 2019. Hussle used the metaphors to illustrate his personal ascent to success, but he was also largely concerned with uplifting Black communities, demonstrated through the content of music and his activism.
The series was produced in part because of what they saw as incomprehensive coverage of Black history in K-12 schools. Taylor said his understanding of Black history was incomplete until he started speaking directly with Black elders, who taught him about the past from their perspective.
“We’re getting very tired of the basic Black History Month narratives,” Taylor said. “We feel as if a lot of the important moments aren’t properly discussed. We wanted to give a 360-degree perspective of a person instead of the cut-and-dry version we give our students today.”
Taylor pointed to popular narratives about Martin Luther King Jr. as an example of poorly taught history. He said the way King’s activism is taught in schools rests on the notion that he “fixed” segregation, which is untrue.
Full picture of history
Justice Vanguard wants to establish an accurate portrayal of history to serve as a platform for complicated discussions surrounding ethics and race relations in the past and how those issues have progressed into the future. Figures like President Abraham Lincoln and President Lyndon B. Johnson are often upheld as saviors to Black people in their respective eras, but were also known to hold personal racist beliefs.
“We want to introduce critical ways of thinking to the community so they have the ability to consider the very delicate and, at times, divisive topics, but also give them a full picture of history and how it relates to today,” Taylor said.
Justice Vanguard has been instrumental in developing the soon-to-debut Ethnic Studies program in the Mountain View Los Altos High School District. Taylor spoke to the importance of being taught about cultural history and its relation to the racism that continues to exist in the U.S.
“Because if they’re not going to teach us our history – our true history – then you’re going to have generations with amnesia, which we are already seeing. They don’t know where they came from or where they fit,” he said. “If you don’t know about a problem, how are you going to come up with a solution?”
The first week of “100 Years” covered Black sports stars of the 1920s to the ’50s. The first wrap-up video featured vintage photos and videos of Jackie Robinson and Jesse Owens and connected their achievements to the Civil Rights-era leaders of the ’60s, which the series highlighted in the following week.
In ensuing weeks, the series will cover ’90s hip-hop stars and media figures of the 2000s such as President Barack Obama and rapper Kendrick Lamar.
In addition to “100 Years,” Justice Vanguard hosted a webinar, “Black Action Through Unity,” alongside the Dayton University Black Student Union Feb. 7 featuring Emory Douglas, art director for the Black Panther Party. Panelists discussed the history of the Black Panthers and how they impact racial justice advocacy to this day. The stream is available to view on Justice Vanguard’s YouTube channel.
For more information, visit justicevanguard.com and follow the organization on Instagram at @justicevanguard.
