John Headshot 2002

Mr. Warnock

John Warnock, co-founder of Adobe Systems with fellow Los Altos resident Chuck Geschke, died Saturday, surrounded by his family. Mr. Warnock was 82.

Mr. Warnock and Mr. Geschke co-founded Adobe in 1982 after meeting as colleagues at Xerox. Their first product was Adobe PostScript, groundbreaking technology that sparked the desktop publishing revolution. Mr. Warnock retired as CEO in 2000 and remained chairman of the board, a position he shared with Mr. Geschke, until 2017. Mr. Geschke died in 2021.

