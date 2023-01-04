It's easy being green for Gary Hedden, 2022 Los Altan of the Year

Gary Hedden’s love of the environment, cycling and history is contagious, in large part because his can-do, positive energy makes any task or goal not only achievable, but also fun.
“There are not many people who are honest to goodness ‘doers,’ but Gary is,” said Claudia Coleman of Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation. “He is a best example of getting things done and doing so thoughtfully and not making anyone feel it was a burden.”
From organizing bike tours of historical sites in Los Altos to leading a campaign to plant 500 trees, Hedden puts his all into helping his community and encouraging others to get involved. Since around 2010, when he volunteered to help with a Los Altos History Museum exhibition, Hedden has been seemingly everywhere, educating people about the benefits of heat pumps or overseeing a lunchtime speaker series through GreenTown Los Altos.
Because of his extensive, sustained volunteerism in his quest to make Los Altos (and the planet) a better place, the Town Crier has named Hedden its 2022 Los Altan of the Year. The annual honor salutes residents whose volunteerism spreads goodwill and enhances Los Altos’ reputation as a quality community. For the first time in the near 30-year history of the honor, the Town Crier asked readers to submit their choices for nominees. They chose Hedden.
Building community
Hedden’s legion of fans spans employees, board members, volunteers and students from local nonprofits, governmental bodies and schools.
“I first met Gary Hedden when he helped us plant three deodar cedars and a crepe myrtle at Montclaire Elementary School in Los Altos as part of his 500 Trees campaign,” said Emma Tweddell, one of several residents who nominated Hedden for Los Altan of the Year. “As someone who has dedicated his volunteer hours to both the past, through his work with the Los Altos History Museum, and the future, through his work with GreenTown, Gary Hedden serves as a shining example of the importance of recognizing, celebrating and preserving our past as well as planning for the future.”
“What’s truly amazing about Gary is that while he recognizes the tremendous threat that climate change poses to people and the planet, he manages to attack it in a way that brings joy and builds community,” said Margaret Suozzo, co-founder of GreenTown Los Altos, a fiscally sponsored project of Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation.
The words “creative,” “dependable” and “fun” often come to mind when people describe Hedden. And unlike some with unrealized ideas, Hedden personally follows through on them.
“I’ve enjoyed working with him because of his enthusiasm and big-thinking ideas,” said Joe Eyre, former executive director of LAMV Community Foundation, who served with Hedden on the Los Altos Environmental Commission. “He is always coming up with a new goal for making an impact that helps our community. He is willing to roll up his sleeves to plant trees or hand out flyers at the farmers’ market, while at the same time he meaningfully contributes by sitting on the boards of multiple nonprofits. I think his genuine desire to help the environment and the community, coupled with his contagious, big-thinking enthusiasm, makes him an amazing contributor for our community.”
Hedden, a retired chemist, has packed more into 12 years of volunteering than most do in a lifetime. With the Environmental Commission, he helped initiate the city’s initial Climate Action Plan in 2013 (updated last year), and played a key role in helping Los Altos join Silicon Valley Clean Energy to retrieve energy supplies from clean sources.
With the museum, he created a special exhibition dedicated to cycling past and present. Several years back, he was asked to write the museum’s regularly published newsletter. He’s still writing it.
“I have a hard time saying ‘no’ when I see something that sounds interesting,” Hedden said.
“Easygoing,” said Pat, Hedden’s wife of 47 years, when asked to describe her husband, but also passionate. “I think he puts his heart into what he decides he wants to do. He’s just an all-around fun guy.”
Hedden’s efforts have made a big impact on the community’s youth. He leads an internship program at GreenTown Los Altos, encouraging young people to become involved in environmental conservation. He recruited members of Los Altos High School’s Green Team to help with his tree-planting campaign. His actions even inspired sixth-grade student Jason Rong to write a profile about him (published in last year’s Town Crier) that labeled him a “hometown hero.”
Others have recognized Hedden’s efforts as well. GreenTown honored him with its Environmental Hero Award for 2021, and he received a Los Altos-Los Altos Hills Joint Community Volunteer Service Award in 2016.
Planting seeds of change
Hedden ended a long, successful career in the pharmaceutical industry with his 2009 retirement. But his second career as a volunteer started right away. He began showing up to GreenTown and Environmental Commission meetings. In 2010, Eyre tapped him to help on a History Museum exhibition led by GreenTown board member Linda Gass, “Shaped by Water.”
“I witnessed his skill at recruiting and collaborating with others when he worked with his son (David) to design the Fish Ladder display, and then found a local young artist to paint a water-themed design on it,” Gass said of Hedden’s contributions.
Before long, any local cause having to do with the environment, cycling or history had Hedden’s name attached to it. Among his efforts:
• In 2012, he launched a bike tour of historical sites around Los Altos to commemorate the city’s 60th anniversary. The inaugural event drew more than 75 participants. The following year, he and Linda Ziff established the Lawn Be Gone bike tour of homes with drought-tolerant landscaping to educate people about the attractive and more environmentally friendly alternatives to grass lawns. Then came summer and winter solstice night bike rides.
• In 2014, Hedden curated the Los Altos History Museum exhibition “Pedal Power: From Wacky to Workhorse,” connecting with Bay Area bike legends for stories and including rare bikes for the display.
• He led GreenTown’s energy program, and used the downtown green space during the summer for special events for the promotion of home energy savings and electric vehicles.
• Hedden’s nonprofit involvement has extended to the local League of Women Voters, the Los Altos Affordable Housing Alliance and the Citizens Advisory Committee on Finance for the Los Altos School District.
• He hosted remote lunchtime talks covering environmental issues during the pandemic, and collaborated with the History Museum on webinar panel discussions on climate change.
• Hedden acts as an adviser and mentor for GreenTown’s internship program, engaging the younger generation in environmental matters. He also involves youth in his 500 Trees campaign – he’s more than halfway to his goal, with 324 trees planted around the city as of Dec. 19. With the impact of climate change in mind, he endeavored to plant trees resilient to evolving conditions.
“Most of the trees are planted at homes,” he said. “But you know, that’s part of the fun, too … I’ve met so many nice people. It’s great that trees really bring people together. … Everybody loves trees.”
Inspiring others
Confident in his abilities but humble by nature, Hedden is not interested in the spotlight, preferring to work behind the scenes.
He said he was “shocked” to hear of his Los Altan of the Year honor.
“I’m an ordinary guy,” he said.
He accepted the honor in the hope that word of his work inspires others to volunteer.
“People who haven’t done (volunteering) – sometimes they just need a little push,” Hedden said. “So, if you’re asking me, ‘Hey, help me out with ‘Shaped by Water,’ well, yeah, but I wouldn’t have done it if Joe Eyre hadn’t asked me. So, yes, that’s the other side – you’ve got to ask people. You need to know who to ask and who’s a likely candidate.”
Hedden figures he still spends a couple hundred hours a month volunteering.
“It’s pretty crazy,” he said. “Pat says, ‘Come on. How about me?’”
Pat, who also volunteers at the museum, appreciates her husband’s work, but she would like to see him spend a little more time at home.
“My thing is, don’t raise your hand so much,” she said, laughing. “Learn to sit on your hands.”
