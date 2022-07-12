Embattled Los Altos developer Vahe Tashjian is being chased by a host of creditors seeking to recoup as much as $46 million in lost investments across myriad projects under Tashjian’s firm, Dutchints Development LLC.
Tashjian repeated “I don’t know” in response to a barrage of questions at a hearing with investors Friday. It was related to finding financial documents and recovering money from his ill-fated Dutchints venture. Tashjian, representing Dutchints, filed for its bankruptcy last year.
A Tashjian attorney said he needed more time to go through records. A new hearing is scheduled July 21.
Tashjian’s high-profile housing project at 5150 El Camino Real in Los Altos failed to materialize last year after the developer and Dutchints defaulted on a loan for the 3.8-acre property and it fell into receivership. The property went out to bid, with Prometheus Real Estate Group seizing the site in court at the relative bargain rate of $48 million.
Investors claim Tashjian turned down previous property offers ranging from $60 million to more than $80 million and did not reveal the offers to them. A February 2021 civil suit by investors also accuses Mark Yazdani and Farzin Shakib of 5150 Group Manager LLC, the guarantors of the $41 million loan for 5150, of abetting Tashjian by not selling the property even though allegedly they knew the project was out of funds. The two are syndicating projects as Edge Development Group LLC, which just broke ground on a project at 444 First St. in Los Altos.
Yazdani said he and his partner also were victims of the botched 5150 project. They have a $2.5 million judgment against Tashjian and Dutchints.
“We lost all of our money in the deal ($1.35 million),” Yazdani told the Town Crier last week. “Everybody lost every single penny.”
Yazdani said they had no control over the project with Tashjian as manager.
“We didn’t negotiate with potential buyers,” he said.
The 5150 project is one of several for which Tashjian sought investor money but failed to produce returns as well as projects. Currently, there are more than 20 active legal cases against him.
Tashjian has failed thus far to produce most requested financial documents, despite several court requests, and has not been present for most hearings. A judge June 14 allowed a return of his passport so that he could attend an event in Mexico.
The Town Crier reached out to Tashjian for comment. In a June 24 email, he responded: “I would love to connect to give you a different perspective of what has transpired over the last few years.” He added that he had to first check with his counsel.
Subsequent outreach over the last two weeks met with no response. In the past, Tashjian has claimed no wrongdoing and that the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted his business.
At Friday’s hearing, Tashjian said his main goal was to make investors “whole again. … Opposition has hindered me from doing exactly that. … That has been my main intent the last two years.”
A lawsuit filed in May by Harden Homes is the latest in a long line of suits against Tashjian, who has been accused of playing a “shell game” by inappropriately using funds from investors in one project to pay for another. Harden is seeking to recover $3.6 million in investments, plus interest.
A November 2020 bank statement shows $1.1 million in Harden funds going to the 5150 project, according to court documents, with a Tashjian promise to investors that the project would yield a 200% return in 30 months. At the same time, Harden’s lawsuit contends the 5150 project was “significantly underwater.”
According to the May 10 lawsuit, “Tashjian was intentionally providing plaintiffs with false information to induce them to send him money – all the while Tashjian was using that money for things other than what he promised plaintiffs it would be used for.”
Court papers reveal a similar tactic was allegedly used to secure funds for incomplete projects in Sunnyvale and Saratoga.
Initial investors in the 5150 project said they lost all of their money – approximately $14 million – and fear there’s little chance of recouping it.
“I’m so frustrated,” said one 5150 investor, who also faulted the court system for favoring the defendant. “He’s had chance after chance after chance” (to produce financial records).
Tashjian and Dutchints defaulted on a $41 million loan for the 5150 property last year. Investors claimed he diluted investor profits and failed to divulge that the 5150 ECR Group had been insolvent since 2019.
The 5150 property, currently an office development that included Dutchints offices, had been cleared for a 196-unit condominium and townhouse complex.
The project, approved by the Los Altos City Council in 2019, featured 28 affordable housing units. Prometheus has yet to announce plans for the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments