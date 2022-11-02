Aedes aegypti mosquito

Aedes aegypti mosquitos were found for the first time in Santa Clara County last week. 

 Courtesy of Santa Clara County Vector Control

A non-native mosquito species has reached Santa Clara County, presenting new viral concerns for the region.

The county’s vector control district last week confirmed the presence of two Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, trapped during ongoing mosquito surveillance. This is the mosquito species known to transmit Zika, yellow fever and dengue fever, among other viruses. The native mosquitoes in the county are not known to transmit Zika – meaning that until now, the region had been theoretically protected from the virus.

