A non-native mosquito species has reached Santa Clara County, presenting new viral concerns for the region.
The county’s vector control district last week confirmed the presence of two Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, trapped during ongoing mosquito surveillance. This is the mosquito species known to transmit Zika, yellow fever and dengue fever, among other viruses. The native mosquitoes in the county are not known to transmit Zika – meaning that until now, the region had been theoretically protected from the virus.
Vector control only laid hands on a single male and single female insect, but their presence indicates the species has begun to spread locally. It had previously been restricted to southern parts of the United States, but in recent years it has been detected in 20 California counties, including Santa Cruz and Contra Costa. The district has begun an eradication plan to combat what it described last week as an “aggressive” species and is asking for residents’ help, too, via removing sources of standing water on private property. The mosquitoes were found in San Jose.
No instance of mosquito-born transmission has occurred in California for these viruses. People returning from an area with dengue, chikungunya or Zika are asked to contact a doctor and try to avoid mosquito bites if they experience fever, headache and joint or muscle pain to help prevent local transmission of those viruses.
Residents who experience a mosquito bite during the day are asked to report it immediately to the vector control district by calling (408) 918-4770 or, outside weekday work hours, by emailing vectorinfo@cep.sccgov.org.
