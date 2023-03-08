Happy International Women’s Day!
Today (March 8) is InternationalWomen’s Day, a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.
Angie Weinberger has completed her goal of running marathons in every state. Now, she’s set her sights on a global goal.
While there was no bigger play in the Northern California Division I girls soccer final than Kaya Rosa’s game-deciding goal in the final minut…
Los Altos native Jillian Smith stars in 42nd Street Moon’s production of “Anything Goes,” a Tony Award-winning romantic musical that opened la…
Los Altos native Justine Darmanian moved to Boston after college without a job but soon found an internship with a nonprofit that raises money…
With the purpose of empowering more young girls to pursue STEM, Mountain View High School senior Marissa Tsoi recently launched the Robotics E…
The Wafu School of Ikebana is scheduled to host its 2023 Flower Show and California Chapter 50th Anniversary Celebration 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. …
St. Francis High School freshman Audrey Hsu went from mailbox to mailbox in her neighborhood placing flyers seeking shoes for the homeless. Ne…
The Rotary Club of Los Altos celebrated the Lunar New Year Feb. 1 with a banquet at Chef Chu’s restaurant.
Premenstrual dysphoric disorder, or PMDD, is often considered a harsher form of premenstrual syndrome. A local expert broke down the symptoms,…
Mountain View High School graduate Jodie Antypas, vice president of consumer marketing for Electronic Arts, has dreamed of being an author sin…
Former professor of law Stephanie Wildman has gone from writing books on social justice, privilege and women’s legal issues to those aimed at …
Los Altos resident Tracy Desmond didn’t start out as a consumer of commercially sold kombucha, but she tasted a friend’s brew and liked the wa…
