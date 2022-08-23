08_24_22_NEWS_edith.jpg

A car enters the crosswalk at Edith Avenue and Los Altos Avenue as a pedestrian crosses. Officials in both Los Altos and Santa Clara County are working on safety upgrades at the busy intersection.

 Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

Santa Clara County officials plan to schedule public workshops in the fall to make county-controlled roads – most notably Foothill Expressway – more accessible and safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The county’s Department of Roads and Airports is developing an Active Transportation Plan also designed to better accommodate people with disabilities, those wheeling strollers and those using scooters or skateboards.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.