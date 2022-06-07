Los Altos Hills Mayor George Tyson and Councilmember Kavita Tankha – last year’s mayor – have declared their intent to seek re-election to the city council in the Nov. 8 election.
Tyson and Tankha, first elected in 2018, are running as a slate.
“We have enjoyed our time on the city council, navigated some interesting times, and made a lot of progress, and running together on a slate seemed the right and natural thing to do,” Tankha said.
Added Tyson in a separate email to the Town Crier: “I have found that Kavita and I work very well together over the past four years, and often bounce ideas off of each other, so the slate seemed like a natural step. This is in the context of a city council and town staff that overall work very well together and are making good decisions, day after day, to support the town and its residents. I truly feel that the important work is incomplete, and that we have forward momentum I’d like to help keep going.”
Tyson and Tankha made their intentions official in a letter to residents last week, listing a wide array of accomplishments during their terms on the council, including:
- Keeping town business running smoothly during the pandemic.
- Enhancing public safety by approving the installation of automatic license plate readers.
- Hiring a new city manager and other key staff members.
- Passing an emergency ordinance to maintain town control over growth, in the wake of State Senate Bill 9.
- Funding and completing design for a utility undergrounding project centered on the El Monte Fire Station.
- Renegotiating the GreenWaste garbage contract, “returning millions of dollars to our residents.”
- Retaining control and successfully protesting the takeover of the Los Altos Hills County Fire District.
- Setting up a hybrid meeting model for council meetings to encourage more residents to participate.
- Working with Los Altos Hills Community Fiber to improve internet access.
- Hosting the town’s first wildfire forum.
“We are so proud of all that we have accomplished together, but there is so much more to do, improving our infrastructure, increasing transparency in all spheres of government, and protecting and preserving the semi-rural character of our town,” Tankha and Tyson wrote in their letter to residents.
