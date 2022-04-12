Not all of the Bay Area received the rain that was promised Monday, with a storm system blowing through with voluble wind but, in many neighborhoods, not the hoped-for showers. A second chance comes Thursday and/or Saturday, with forecasts guessing at a 40% chance of more precipitation.
The region remains in a “severe drought” rating, making recent glimpses of water in the seasonal pond spotted glittering in a flood protection basin at Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve all the more poignant. The project, completed last year, created a 15-foot depression to collect peak storm flows from Permanente Creek, protecting downstream neighborhoods in Mountain View and Los Altos.
– Eliza Ridgeway