By Eliza Ridgeway
Staff Writer/elizar@latc.com
California’s Secretary of State certified results from September’s Gubernatorial Recall Election last week, providing a snapshot of how residents in the Los Altos area voted compared to the rest of the state.
Gov. Gavin Newsom retained his role by a comparative landslide, with 62% of voters statewide and 77% of voters in Los Altos area precincts rejecting the recall.
This year’s turnout – more than 58% of registered voters – was slightly lower than the 61% turnout in 2003, when voters unseated Gray Davis and put Arnold Schwarzenegger in office with a 55% “yes” vote.
In addition to voting “yes” or “no” on the recall, voters had the option to select one replacement candidate, regardless of whether they supported or opposed the recall – but not everyone named a choice.
Among those who picked a replacement, Republican and talk radio host Larry Elder commanded a wide lead in the state, with 48% of replacement votes, tailed by nearly 10% for Democrat Kevin Paffrath, a real estate agent, and 8% for Republican Kevin Faulconer, former mayor of San Diego.
Here in Los Altos, the numbers looked a little different.
In addition to a pronounced preference for keeping Newsom in office, local voters turned out at a higher rate – 76% of the area’s approximately 30,000 registered voters.
Elder had a much weaker lead, with 11% of replacement vote support, closely followed by 9% for Paffrath, 5% for Faulconer and a little less than 3% for Brandon Ross, a registered Democrat, medical doctor and attorney.
More than 90% of area voters used vote-by-mail ballots in the election, a trend Santa Clara County has been supporting via automatically mailing all registered voters a ballot. People can still elect to visit county voting centers in person on or before Election Day if they prefer in-person voting.
Area voters will get their next ballot in the mail in May, for California’s June 7 Primary Election. A raft of proposed statewide initiatives have already entered circulation in pursuit of the signatures necessary to make the ballot next fall.
The prospective propositions include a mandate for a government-issued ID and Social Security number to vote, abolishing the state’s Public Utilities Commission, and sundry other measures, including several derived from pandemic policy responses, such as limits on the way state and local authorities could, in the future, issue public health orders.