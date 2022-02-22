Those wondering how Los Altos can accommodate nearly 2,000 new homes may find out at the city’s second housing element community workshop, scheduled online 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lisa Wise Consulting, housing element experts hired by the city to lead the process, is expected to present a map of potential locations for new housing throughout Los Altos. A city dominated by single-family homes, Los Altos is required to provide for development of 1,958 new units by 2031 – 1,115 of them deemed affordable and 843 market-rate.
Like other cities across the state, Los Altos plans to update its housing element, a part of the city’s general plan that identifies housing needs and creates a strategy for meeting those needs.
The challenge for Los Altos officials is that most of the city is zoned R-1, or single-family, and city officials have pledged not to rezone R-1 for the new housing element. That leaves commercially zoned properties, public lands and possibly church properties. Another option involves the building of accessory dwelling units on single-family properties.
Los Altos Mayor Anita Enander said she expects the potential locations for new housing to be spread out across the city rather than clumped together in a few locations, per the wishes of the state’s Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD), which oversees development of cities’ housing elements.
Tuesday’s meeting is part of a yearlong process for developing the new housing element. Next up is the release of a draft housing element in April for public comment. The city is expected to submit the draft element to the state’s HCD in July, then respond and adjust to any HCD revisions by October. Final adoption of the new element is set for December.
For more information, visit losaltoshousing.org and view the city’s meeting preview on pages 14 and 15 in this week’s paper.