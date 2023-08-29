Hope's Corner

Diner Kin Chow, right, is given a confetti shower Monday after being recognized as the recipient of Hope’s Corner’s 200,000th meal. The nonprofit gave its 100,000th meal in 2021.

 Leslie Carmichael/Special to the Town Crier

September is a month of milestones for Hope’s Corner, the Mountain View nonprofit that provides meals, warm showers and other necessities to the unhoused and underserved.

On Monday, Hope’s Corner volunteers served their 200,000th meal at its headquarters, Trinity United Methodist Church at the corner of Hope and Mercy streets. On Sept. 16, the organization will return to serving sit-down, cafeteria-style breakfasts on Saturdays.

