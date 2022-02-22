This is part two in a two-part series on the local impacts of the controversial State Senate Bill 9.
State Senate Bill 9 streamlines the approval process for certain housing projects, but the new legislation also could be used to bypass a subjective design review process that left at least one project in limbo for more than two years.
One of Los Altos’ SB 9 applicants has a long history with the Planning Commission that demonstrates the difference between SB 9 and traditional development processes for a two-story home.
SB 9, which took effect Jan. 1, allows property owners to split single-family lots in two, potentially paving the way for four housing units where one once stood. However, the new law also grants homeowners a streamlined process for new construction, even without a lot split.
SB 9 projects are subject to ministerial approval, meaning homeowners can avoid city officials’ discretionary reviews, routine public hearings and design review meetings. Rather, property owners send in their applications to the planning division and as long as their property and proposed project meet the objective design standards adopted by the city, a planner awards a building permit.
Long process
SB 9 applicants Hetal and Dushyant Pandya have experienced delays in their attempt to build a new home on their property on Marvin Avenue.
The Pandyas first filed their design plan in July 2019, including in the package detailed maps of the proposed home, photos of the existing one, a landscaping plan and a tree protection map – all components required by the city.
As part of the process, the Pandyas researched the historical value of their home, built in 1905, solicited feedback from their neighbors and city commissions on multiple occasions and revised the design plan five times with architect Eugene H. Sakai.
After revisions went back and forth between the city and the Pandyas, the project finally reached the Design Review Commission last August. At that time, city staff recommended that commissioners approve the project. In a meeting that exceeded two hours, the commission dissected the design and issued the Pandyas a number of recommended modifications.
The overall thrust of critiques from the commission addressed the “bulk” of the proposed design and emphasized preserving the character of the existing home. Per requests from commissioners, colors were lightened, fences were changed and brick elements were added to pay homage to the original house.
The project reappeared before the Design Review Commission last October, sparking more than a three-hour conversation. In public comment, neighbors weighed in both for and against the design. While fellow Marvin Avenue resident Brian Sherer described the design as “jarring” and “almost commercial,” nearly half of the public commenters praised the design. One commenter noted that the homeowners “had exhibited the patience of Job,” suggesting that if he owned the house, he would take advantage of SB 9 benefits. Ultimately, the commission asked the Pandyas to make further changes.
After struggling more than two years to get their project approved, the Pandyas recently applied under SB 9’s non-lot-split option in an effort to secure a speedier review process that is less burdened by the subjective demands of neighbors and design commissioners. Without a lot split, an applicant may construct two detached single-family units or one two-family unit and one accessory dwelling unit.
The Pandyas declined to comment on their decision to pursue the SB 9 process.