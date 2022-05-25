Local programs seeking to stabilize low-income families in a brutal housing market appear to have made a measurable difference in preventing homelessness. The latest point-in-time census tracking how many people are living outdoors and in cars in the region showed only a small increase for Santa Clara County since 2019, identifying approximately 10,000 unhoused people, a 3% increase.
The methods remain the same – workers and volunteers head out very early in the morning to physically canvas the entire region, looking for signs of habitation not only in encampments, but also in the vehicles many local families use when they become unsheltered, as well as counting shelter occupancy. Interim housing and temporary shelter options grew by 25% during the same period, including a new supportive interim housing complex for families and individuals opened on Leghorn Avenue in Mountain View.
Those 100 modular private units at LifeMoves Mountain View, operated by a nonprofit on a former industrial lot redeveloped by the city of Mountain View, offer stays of up to 120 days while residents work with case managers to find permanent housing. Housing like the LifeMoves units, and the Safe Parking lots that now harbor RVs and cars at multiple sites around the city, both require collaboration between cities, nonprofits and community services agencies – and rely on infusions of state and regional funding.
A systemwide scramble to keep people in their homes as COVID unfolded involved unprecedented emergency funding, which played a crucial role in preventing the first in a chain of dominoes – once started, homelessness becomes harder and harder to reverse.
Emergency assistance
During the height of pandemic restrictions, emergency funding expanded for stop-gap measures like paid hotel rooms, according to Tom Myers, executive director of Mountain View’s Community Services Agency. Much of that support has already receded in Mountain View, according to Myers, who can help local residents with extraordinary circumstances like an upcoming hospital discharge find emergency hotel assistance. He said that for many, accessing resources can be more complicated and noted that based on the increase in unsheltered client volume his agency has seen, the count missed more people this year, possibly because encampments and other gatherings became more dispersed during the pandemic.
“People were finding different and unique places to overnight, sometimes people had to disband from family groups they were with or groups that stuck together – there’s no question that COVID did have an effect on what is normally an undercount anyway,” he said.
CSA does case management, guiding residents of Los Altos and Mountain View through the housing system when they face an economic crisis. It administers rental assistance, providing three months or more of funding for local families in distress during the pandemic. The city of Mountain View also provided substantial direct financial assistance, and Myers said they were able to move the money into the community “extremely fast” – but he doesn’t see a smooth path to continued funding at that level.
“The question is what’s going to happen when that money starts to go away – there’s no way the millions and millions of dollars that have come through the pipeline during the pandemic are going to continue,” he said.
Kathryn Kaminski, deputy director of Santa Clara County’s Office of Supportive Housing, said site development and funding from cities like Mountain View has been key to expanding permanent housing stock locally.
Individual relief payments may be the starkest change to housing resources as pandemic programs trail off, but longer-term building projects are moving forward locally. County funding, some of it from the 2016 Measure A affordable housing bond, has driven 11 apartment projects around the region, and the proposed Crestview Hotel conversion in Mountain View secured state Project Homekey funding.
A community meeting scheduled Monday, after the Town Crier’s press deadline, was set to review the Crestview’s future – the city council unanimously agreed in 2021 to a conceptual partnership with the county to convert the hotel to residential use.
Preventive efforts
Kaminski said cities like Mountain View have been “tremendous partners” in advancing and expanding housing programs by facilitating site use and development as well as providing funding. She said nearly 6,900 people have been moved into permanent housing since 2020 via the county’s supportive housing system, but noted that preventing homelessness in the first place remains a priority invisible in the just-disclosed census numbers.
“Most experts believe it is likely an undercount … and it also does not capture the thousands of folks that we know are on the brink of homelessness and maybe housing unstable, but not visible outdoors,” she said, but noted that the data can still provide useful comparison against previous counts carried out using the same methodology.
Homelessness prevention efforts can range from short-term financial assistance to landlord/housing mediation and case management.
“It’s sort of a do-whatever-it-takes model to keep people housed,” Kaminski said. “We know it’s much more difficult to find housing after someone becomes homeless.”
Stop-gap measures don’t reverse the extreme economic inequality and high rents associated with homelessness in this area, but they address the unique vulnerability of families living on the razor’s edge, just barely able to make sacrifices and make rent, but with no cushion against a layoff or medical emergency.
“When we look at renters in San Jose, they have to make $54/hour to afford average two-bedroom apartment,” Kaminsky said.
The hourly “minimum” to make rent in Mountain View is higher, while minimum wage currently sits at $17.10.
