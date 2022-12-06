Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
With Christmas and New Year’s nearly here, Los Altos Police Chief Angela Averiett is reminding Los Altos residents: ’Tis the season – for home burglaries and car thefts.
“We have definitely seen an increase in the number of burglaries in the nighttime hours,” she said Friday, noting that police received two separate reports the day before for auto break-ins. “We are deploying a burglary suppression operation over the next three weekends. I can’t stress enough people need to just be more mindful about what they leave visible in the car.”
According to Averiett, thieves are getting craftier as they target holiday shoppers.
“If they’re driving by a car and they pick up a Wi-Fi signal, they’ll assume there’s a laptop in the trunk,” she warned. “So, what they’re doing is, they’ll break, like, the back passenger window and pull down the seats so they can get into the trunk and steal people’s laptops.”
Shoppers: Be alert
Along with the holiday greetings and good cheer could also come disappointment and anger when a burglarizing Scrooge deprives people of their pur-
chases.
But Averiett said holiday shoppers being aware of the potential risks is the first step to crime prevention.
She recalled a recent talk she gave to a community group.
“I was kind of accused of victim shaming when I was talking about this subject, and it’s not victim shaming. What it is, is you have to help yourself,” she said. “We can only do so much, and if you leave a Christmas present on your back seat, you have to imagine that someone, you know, with nefarious ideas is going to walk by and go, ‘Oh, my God, there’s my golden ticket. I’m going to break in to his car and steal it.’ So, the only thing I’m saying is people just need to be mindful of where they’re leaving things.”
As far as package deliveries, Averiett suggested scheduling delivery times when someone is home.
“Ask a neighbor to accept your package if you know you’re not going to be home all day and you’re expecting the package,” Averiett advised. “It’s going to be sitting out there, and there’s a good chance that someone may drive by and steal it.”
The police chief pointed to an oddity in the frequency of daytime burglaries, which are on the increase as fewer people are working from home than the same time last year.
“You know, we actually had a suspect that entered into someone’s backyard and the homeowner happened to be home,” she said. “The suspect saw the homeowner and was scared off, thankfully, and left. But, yeah, I think if the opportunity is there, they’re gonna seize it.”
Averiett said police are on special alert in business districts like downtown Los Altos to ensure a safe holiday shopping season.
“I think we’re lucky in this city that our downtown is pretty lively. So, there are usually a lot of people kind of milling about, which is good,” she added. “Officers have been trying to do extra patrols, whether that’s in a vehicle or on foot. … But again, it’s just a good reminder for people to be aware of their surroundings, and if you see something suspicious, please call us right away, because I’d rather people err on the side of caution. … We need the public’s help in telling us when they see things that they feel are suspicious.”
To report suspicious activity, call the Los Altos Police Department at (650) 947-2770 or visit losaltosca.gov/police.
