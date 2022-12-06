shoppingpic

Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

Shoppers visit downtown Los Altos stores during the Nov. 11 Holiday Stroll. Police are encouraging residents to be mindful of potential crimes as they go about their business.

With Christmas and New Year’s nearly here, Los Altos Police Chief Angela Averiett is reminding Los Altos residents: ’Tis the season – for home burglaries and car thefts.

“We have definitely seen an increase in the number of burglaries in the nighttime hours,” she said Friday, noting that police received two separate reports the day before for auto break-ins. “We are deploying a burglary suppression operation over the next three weekends. I can’t stress enough people need to just be more mindful about what they leave visible in the car.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.