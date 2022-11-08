TCHF

The Los Altos Town Crier Holiday Fund is launching its 22nd year supporting local nonprofit organizations that serve a wide range of needs in the community.

The Holiday Fund raised approximately $236,000 in the 2021-2022 campaign.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.