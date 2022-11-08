The Los Altos Town Crier Holiday Fund is launching its 22nd year supporting local nonprofit organizations that serve a wide range of needs in the community.
The Los Altos Town Crier Holiday Fund is launching its 22nd year supporting local nonprofit organizations that serve a wide range of needs in the community.
The Holiday Fund raised approximately $236,000 in the 2021-2022 campaign.
With this year’s addition of Hope’s Corner, the Holiday Fund is supporting 17 local nonprofit groups. Mountain View-based Hope’s Corner provides meals, showers and laundry service for unhoused and low-income residents.
The other 16 nonprofits supported by the Holiday Fund: Bay Area Furniture Bank; Child Advocates of Silicon Valley; the Community Health Awareness Council; Community Services Agency’s Food & Nutrition Center; the Community School of Music and Arts’ Artistic Intelligence program; the Day Worker Center of Mountain View; Help One Child; Hidden Villa Summer Camps; Los Altos Youth Theatre; the MERIT program at the Krause Center for Innovation; Music for Minors; Mentor Tutor Connection; MVLA Scholars; Sky’s the Limit Fund; the Veterans Resource Center at Foothill College; and WomenSV.
Holiday Fund contributions are tax deductible and processed through a donor-advised fund at Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation. The foundation provides letters acknowledging contributions. The Town Crier will distribute proceeds to the 17 organizations in early 2023. The paper will provide updates on each organization in a series of articles published this holiday season.
This week, we share the latest on Hope’s Corner, the Bay Area Furniture Bank and Los Altos Youth Theatre, which is part of Los Altos Stage Company. See pages 9 and 10 for profiles.
Visit losaltoscf.org/latc-holiday-fund for more information and to donate online. To donate by check, make checks payable to Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation, write “Town Crier Holiday Fund” in the memo line and mail to 183 Hillview Ave., Los Altos 94022.
