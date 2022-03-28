A historical home at 479 Los Altos Ave. was destroyed in a two-alarm fire during the early hours of Monday (March 28). The cause and origin of the fire are still under investigation.
Santa Clara County Department Fire Capt. Justin Stockman said a resident of the home reported the house was on fire at 12:03 a.m. and had evacuated. By the time law enforcement arrived at 12:06 a.m., the house was “fully engulfed” in flames, according to responders at the scene. When fire department personnel from the Los Altos Fire Station arrived two minutes later, they reported a “heavily involved structure” fire and noticed a downed power line.
Fire department crews from Los Altos Hills, Cupertino, Saratoga and Los Gatos battled the blaze from multiple directions to protect neighboring properties. At 12:59 a.m., they deemed the under control.
The Los Altos and Campbell police departments are collaborating on an investigation into the cause of the fire. Stockman told the Town Crier that the investigation will likely take more than two weeks.
The home, built in 1916, according to Zillow, is listed on the city of Los Altos’ Historic Resources Inventory.