Los Altos Hills plans to continue its original housing element strategy for its sites inventory, aiming to avoid rezoning residential areas for multifamily housing.
Like all cities across the state, Los Altos Hills must develop and submit for state approval a housing element detailing the town’s plans to create conditions for construction of 489 new housing units in the 2023-2031 housing cycle.
The town’s major changes to its tentative list of sites for development, presented at a meeting June 20, included the removal of the town-owned Purissima Riding Ring and Gardner Bullis School, as well as the addition of an undeveloped subdivision. Major parcels, like portions of the Foothill College campus, remain in the running for inclusion in the town’s final housing element.
“Since the last meeting, we realized we had to remove the Purissima horse ring and some of the schools because of Measure G,” which requires a vote for cities to redevelop parks, consultant Aaron Barrall said.
Twin Oak Court, new on the list, is a residential cul-de-sac that branches from Arastradero Road at the north end of the city. Consultants estimate the three vacant parcels near where Arastradero crosses under Interstate 280 could become home to 112 housing units.
Twin Oak’s location and existing access to utilities make it an attractive location for development; however, the property is owned by Draco LLC, about which there is little public information.
City Manager Peter Pirnejad said part of determining a clear sense of interest from land owners on the list comes down to bureaucracy. He cited both the Diocese of San Jose and the Foothill-De Anza Community College District as organizations that hold the keys to formal “letters of interest” expressing a desire for development at St. Nicholas Catholic School and Foothill College,
respectively.
“They have expressed interest in one shape or another,” Pirnejad said, adding that conversations between the schools and town are complicated by the schools’ accountability to a larger institution.
Foothill College is “the most important site,” according to Barrall, who said it’s one of the most frequently mentioned sites by residents who weighed in on the housing element process via a town survey.
The district and the town are in conversation about what form housing might take on campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments