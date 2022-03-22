The Los Altos Hills City Council voted unanimously at its meeting Thursday to extend the controversial automatic license plate reader program for an additional year after the 60-day pilot period expires.
According to city management analyst Cody Einfalt, town staff believed that the pilot period was too short to assess the effectiveness of the town’s 40 Flock Safety ALPRs, which were installed to thwart a spike in burglaries.
“Staff would suggest may be six months out, maybe a year out, let’s see how the system works,” he said.
Mayor George Tyson noted that the council received approximately 15 emails in support of the APLRs, as well as a handful of others with questions or concerns.
Capt. Richard Urena of the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office echoed Einfalt’s view that the trial period wasn’t long enough to accurately judge the success of the system.
Urena reported there were 11 home burglaries in January and February this year, up from eight in the same period of 2021, and a sharp increase since 2017.
“Specifically, this year, what we’re looking at is a group of individuals that are targeting affluent communities up and down the state,” said Urena, presumably referencing the widely covered Chilean burglary ring that has targeted cities from Los Angeles to Atherton. “We are aware of who they are. We are working with our local, state and federal partners in an attempt to apprehend these folks.”
Lt. Jeremy Jones shared two of the ALPR system’s success stories from February. Sheriff’s deputies caught two suspects Feb. 2, whom Jones believes were casing the neighborhood. Feb. 28, the cameras captured the license plate of a vehicle that had been carjacked earlier that night at a Valero gas station in Cupertino. With cooperation from the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and Antioch Police, authorities arrested the suspect and returned the stolen vehicle to its owner.
“Without the Flock system, that probably wouldn’t have been possible,” Jones said. “We wouldn’t have had the leads and been able to make the arrests.”
Three downsides of the system were noted in the city’s assessment.
• Vehicles without license plates can slip through the cracks. While vehicles without license plates are still recorded by the cameras, unlike vehicles marked stolen, the Sheriff’s Office is not automatically notified if a vehicle without a license plate is captured.
• Images capture more than initially thought. The cameras were billed as capturing only the back of vehicles, but it turns out they can capture oncoming vehicles, cross traffic and other objects.
• The system is not as secure as town staff had anticipated. City staff thought that all searches of the recording database would be logged for law enforcement to check who conducted a search, but only Flock Safety has access to that information. Additionally, two-factor authentication is required only for initial logins to the system rather than every time, as town staff had initially believed.
The cost for the first year of ALPR service is $110,000.
Other business
In other action, the council:
• Reappointed Sylvia Jensen to the Los Altos Hills History Committee and Peter Brown to the Open Space Committee.
• Received an update on the Los Altos Hills County Fire District’s project to upgrade the evacuation route along Altamont Road.
• Received a progress report from Gautam Argawal of Los Altos Hills Community Fiber that included updates on its three projects under construction (Burke Road, Quail Lane and Wildcrest Drive), its two fully funded projects (La Loma Drive and Sunset-Nicole Lane) and its plans to connect town hall to its fiber optic network. The not-for-profit organization aims to bring affordable, high-speed internet access to town.
• Approved a $59,780 contract with MIG Inc. to draft a community facility needs assessment.
• Designated two valley oak trees in Byrne Preserve as protected heritage trees.
• Amended the town’s outdoor lighting policy, including adding regulations for lights hung from trees and guidance on maximum light emission.