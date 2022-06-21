Los Altos Hills took another step last week toward expanding reliable broadcast internet access to residents.
The city council voted Thursday to issue a proclamation promising “digital equity” and accepting the Digital Bill of Rights that recognizes internet access as an essential utility “necessary for civic and cultural participation, employment, lifelong learning and access to essential services.”
The council also adopted a resolution that allows the city manager to enter into a $95,000 contact with a technology consultant group to aid the city in weighing options for increased broadband access. Government Technology Group will conduct a broadband feasibility study and deliver a comprehensive, step-by-step plan to bring broader internet access to residents of Los Altos Hills.
“It’s a big step for us,” City Manager Peter Pirnejad said. “It’s the first time council is taking a proactive step toward providing broadband access.”
The issue of broadband internet access has become a hot one in the Hills, with some homes lacking access to a reliable internet connection because internet providers such as Comcast and AT&T are reluctant to expand broadband services in town due to its hilly terrain, low population density and the remote nature of some homes.
The cost of building infrastructure is passed on to the individual customer, with some residents facing costs of up to $100,000 to bring internet to their homes.
Balanced budget
The council approved a new, balanced budget without much discussion, because, according to Mayor George Tyson, “all the questions have already been asked.”
Revenue increased by 8% from last year’s budget, while expenditures rose 9%. Some changes from the previous budget draft included additional funds for nonprofits Community Services Agency, Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation and Friends of Deer Hollow Farm, as well as for the conversion of one Los Altos Hills police motorcycle unit to a patrol vehicle.
The council will not hold any regular meetings in July and will return with a full agenda in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments