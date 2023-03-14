Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Outdoor enthusiasts hike a trail at Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve. Officials with the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District urge caution when visiting preserves on days with extreme weather.
After a tree fell across a trail and killed a hiker in Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve March 5, park and rescue officials reminded hikers to explore with caution when traveling the preserve’s trails.
A Santa Clara County Fire Department rescue team collaborated with the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District in an attempt to save the female victim, who had been hiking the preserve’s eastern Stephen E. Abbors trail, but she was declared dead at the scene, according to the fire department’s incident information sheet.
Midpen, established in 1972 and headquartered in Los Altos, oversees preservation of a 65,000-acre belt of open space across the Bay Area, including in Santa Clara, San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties.
Rancho San Antonio, which spans 3,988 acres and includes four hiking trails, is included in its jurisdiction.
The death was the first incident of its kind to occur in Midpen’s 50-year history, said Midpen spokesperson Leigh Ann Gesner.
“Midpen staff are deeply saddened, and we appreciate our rangers who assisted in the emergency response and coordinated with our partners at Santa Clara County Fire and the Sheriff’s Department,” she added.
Gesner encouraged hikers to navigate the trails with care when exploring.
Trails are maintained by staff patrol and Midpen rangers, who after storm events check the district’s trails, which span more than 250 miles.
Trail conditions
Since late December, Midpen maintenance and ranger staff have cleared upwards of 600 hazardous and downed trees from trails, cleared dozens of landslides and repaired more than 100 clogged culverts and drainages.
“It can take time to get to each trail after storm events,” Gesner said in an email.
She noted that weather often affects the trails in the wildland areas and warned that conditions can rapidly change.
“Weather can affect trails through wildland areas, and this winter’s consecutive heavy rains have been no exception,” Gesner said. “Many Midpen trails are in remote and sometimes steep wildland areas. Conditions can change quickly, particularly during storm events, and nature can be unpredictable.”
Rangers and Midpen maintenance close off trails when they’re damaged or conditions are too wet, Gesner said. They also post safety signage at the entrance of main trailheads to alert hikers of how to stay safe.
The remote nature of many of Midpen’s trails adds to their intrigue, but she said it’s important for visitors to “know before they go.”
“Visitors should prepare by checking the weather and considering other plans during extreme events such as storms or heat waves; checking trail conditions at openspace.org/
trail-conditions; bringing a map, water, first aid, food and clothing as needed; and another person along with you; tell someone your plan, and stay within your physical abilities and aware of your surroundings,” Gesner advised in an email.
