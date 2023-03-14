hiking file photo

Town Crier File Photo

Outdoor enthusiasts hike a trail at Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve. Officials with the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District urge caution when visiting preserves on days with extreme weather.

After a tree fell across a trail and killed a hiker in Rancho San Antonio Open Space Preserve March 5, park and rescue officials reminded hikers to explore with caution when traveling the preserve’s trails.

A Santa Clara County Fire Department rescue team collaborated with the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District in an attempt to save the female victim, who had been hiking the preserve’s eastern Stephen E. Abbors trail, but she was declared dead at the scene, according to the fire department’s incident information sheet.

