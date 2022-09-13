Hidden Villa, the nonprofit organic farm and wilderness preserve in Los Altos Hills, is preparing to resume its summer camps in 2023 after the controversial last-minute cancellation of this year’s camps.
Camp director Phillip James and assistant director Mimi Elias resigned in June, on the eve of the first summer session, citing the Hidden Villa administration’s failure to address institutional and structural racism. Interim executive director Philip Arca resigned a few days later.
The administration’s reluctance to remove tiles with a swastika design on the exterior of Hidden Villa’s historical Duveneck House became a flashpoint, igniting tensions among the administration, James, Elias and other summer staff. The issue attracted national media attention.
“We have restorative and repair work to continue to embark upon, both internally and with our summer camp families,” a Hidden Villa spokesperson said.
The spokesperson told the Town Crier that families who registered for camps canceled this summer will receive 2023 priority registration, scheduled to start around the end of January.
“We’re reducing camp sessions in anticipation of confronting staffing challenges that nearly all summer camps across the country are experiencing,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.
Hidden Villa was searching for a long-term executive director when camps were canceled in June.
“We are excited to share that we have recently re-engaged in the process and have some exciting and highly skilled applicants,” the email stated.
Hidden Villa officials hope to hire a new executive director by the end of October.
