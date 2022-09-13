HiddenVilla_logo

Hidden Villa, the nonprofit organic farm and wilderness preserve in Los Altos Hills, is preparing to resume its summer camps in 2023 after the controversial last-minute cancellation of this year’s camps.

Camp director Phillip James and assistant director Mimi Elias resigned in June, on the eve of the first summer session, citing the Hidden Villa administration’s failure to address institutional and structural racism. Interim executive director Philip Arca resigned a few days later.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.