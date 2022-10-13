HiddenVilla_logo

After 10 months without a permanent executive director, Hidden Villa announced Tuesday (Oct. 11) the hiring of Elliott Wright for the position. 

Wright has spent his career working for climate-focused organizations, including the Los Altos-based Sempervirens Fund and as an outdoor educator for REI. Most recently, Wright served as executive director of the nonprofit Environmental Volunteers.

