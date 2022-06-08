Six days before the first session, Hidden Villa abruptly canceled all of its camps for this summer, affecting 900 campers and 28 seasonal staff.
Staff resignations triggered the unprecedented cancellations – four critical camp leaders resigned last weekend amid a dispute over how Hidden Villa administrators were addressing staff concerns about racism and inclusion at the nonprofit farm and wilderness preserve in Los Altos Hills.
An email from Hidden Villa to camp families cited “existing staffing shortages in addition to sudden and unrecoverable staffing difficulties” as the reason for the last-minute cancellation.
Camp director Philip James, who is Black, told the Town Crier he resigned from his position Sunday (June 5) due to the organization’s failure to address issues of structural and institutional racism. The flashpoint for James and other staff was the presence of, and failure to remove, a swastika design on the exterior of the Hidden Villa’s Duveneck house. Camp assistant director Mimi Elias, who identifies as a queer person of color and has been living in the house, said the symbol makes her deeply uncomfortable. She was also among those who resigned.
“Every day I had to go to my place of residence and had to look at swastikas and walk beneath them,” Elias said.
Hidden Villa’s administration carried out a multi-month process assessing the tiles, which were purchased in Asia and built into the house during an era when the swastika was a religious symbol not yet co-opted by Nazism and white supremacy. Hidden Villa board chairperson Peter Hartzell said that after bringing on a consultant to assess the tiles, and following a dialogue with Hidden Villa constituents, the tiles were removed Monday.
But the decision-making process had become so fraught for James, Elias and two others that they resigned prior to that removal, leaving the camp without leadership. Hartzell said the decision to cancel the camp sessions entirely was influenced by an ongoing severe staffing shortage as well as the resignation of critical staff. According to interim executive director Philip Arca, the camp typically has 40-50 seasonal staff, but only had 28 this year. Hidden Villa had previously canceled its kindergarten and fifth- and sixth-grade day camps in response to shortages prior to the resignations.
This is a developing story with more information to come.
- Katherine Simpson, Jennah Pendleton and Eliza Ridgeway contributed reporting to this story
