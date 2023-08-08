08_09_23_NEWS_Orchard_2.jpg

The Los Altos Heritage Orchard has seen better days, and its supporters look to embark on a plan for restoration within three to five years.

 Adrienne Mitchel/Town Crier

It’s no secret the Los Altos Heritage Orchard has seen better days.

“Any farmer who had an orchard like that would be laughed out of town, and that’s the way I feel about those historical trees – they’re a laugh,” said Charles Bodine, a Los Altos resident since 1965 who was raised on an orange farm in the San Joaquin Valley.

