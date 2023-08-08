It’s no secret the Los Altos Heritage Orchard has seen better days.
“Any farmer who had an orchard like that would be laughed out of town, and that’s the way I feel about those historical trees – they’re a laugh,” said Charles Bodine, a Los Altos resident since 1965 who was raised on an orange farm in the San Joaquin Valley.
Worn down by disease, pests and drought, the state of the protected historical site, located in the Los Altos Civic Center along San Antonio Road, is a far cry from its condition in 1987, when a survey said the apricot orchard reached its maximum health of 444 trees. Approximately 60% of those trees have died, and this summer’s crop was only one-tenth of last year’s, according to Jane Packard, chairperson of the Los Altos History Museum’s Orchard Commons Committee.
The museum established the committee in 2019 to attract attention and interest in the heritage of the 10-acre orchard. The committee is now responsible for the restoration and maintenance of the land, allocated $225,000 over three years by the Los Altos City Council June 27.
For Packard, who said she grew up in Los Altos Hills “under an apricot tree,” restoring the orchard is of personal significance.
“When I came back (to Los Altos from college), I could not recognize my own hometown because there were orchards here when I left,” she said. “And when I came back, the only orchard that I recognized was at the Los Altos Civic Center.”
The Orchard Commons Committee has devised a five-year plan to restore the apricot orchard to its historical high of 444 trees. At the three-year mark, the city council will check in on the committee’s progress and decide whether to continue funding the project.
From 2015 to 2022, Phil Doetsch, a private contractor who died last December, maintained the orchard at $24,000 per year. The new contract with the committee budgets over three times that amount annually.
“The orchard was very much in need of restoration, care and maintenance,” Los Altos Mayor Sally Meadows said. “Due to the unfortunate passing of the former orchardist, there was an opportunity to put a new plan in place that will improve the health of the trees, modernize the irrigation and enhance the orchard’s value and meaning to the community.”
The plan outlines eight ways to improve the orchard: irrigation, pruning and stump removal, cover crop and soil enhancement, tree replacement, apricot harvest, integrated pest management, esthetic appearance and renovations to support outreach, accessibility and visitor appeal.
“Our goal is to restore the orchard to something that is a source of pride for the community by the 75th anniversary” (in 2027), Packard said. “It will not be totally restored – things don’t happen overnight with agriculture. There may be some challenges due to climate change that will come up.”
Drought and irrigation
Droughts, which tend to come every five to seven years, are a large contributor to the decline of the orchard, according to Packard. Records show that three to five years after a drought, apricot trees in the Los Altos Heritage Orchard usually suffer a high mortality rate.
“From 2014 until 2016, the state of California was in a severe drought and the city of Los Altos was mandated to conserve water; they did so by not irrigating the orchard,” said Elisabeth Ward, executive director of the Los Altos History Museum. “This led to the die-off of more than half of the trees in the orchard.”
In 2019, 100 trees were purchased to replace many of the trees that died in the 2015 drought, but Ward said several of them did not root properly. The committee recently ordered 300 trees to grow the orchard to its target 444 trees. Apricot trees are best to plant in the rainy season, so the new trees will be planted in January or February, according to Packard.
To combat the effects of drought on the orchard, the committee intends to establish a precision irrigation system that directly waters the roots of the apricot trees,” Packard said. “The current system sprays water over a 20-foot radius, which loses water to the weeds between the trees. We anticipate being able to save 50-60% of water by delivering it directly to the roots of the trees where they need it, rather than watering the space in between trees.”
Diseases and pests
Because the orchard is an urban greenspace, nonorganic sprays, herbicides and rodenticides are not allowed. Currently the orchard is infected with bacterial canker and four types of fungus: eutypa, phytophthora, oat root fungus and brown rot.
“We’re reverting to a biodynamic approach, which is what was used in times past to build the quality of the soil, conserve the water and invite pollinators into the landscape,” Packard said.
The committee plans to prune the trees earlier this year than in previous years to manage fungal diseases, as dead wood should be removed soon after harvest. Packard noted that most commercial orchardists replace trees when they pass their peak of productivity, but the Los Altos Heritage Orchard has trees of all ages.
“Here, we have the babies, we have the adults and we have the grandmas,” Packard said.
She added that fungus stays in soil, so on sites where trees have died due to fungus, soil will be removed and replaced with compost. Once compost is deposited, frequent water delivery through drip irrigation combined with not tilling the soil, which breaks up food webs within the soil, should result in the buildup of living organisms within the soil. To further improve the health of the soil, the committee intends to use specific plants systemically positioned between trees to restore nutrients to the soil.
“The orchard has faced many challenges through the years, most notably ground squirrels and gophers – Los Altos was jokingly referred to by locals as ‘Gopherville’ during the early days,” Ward said.
While gophers aren’t much of a problem anymore, ground squirrels continue to wreak havoc on the orchard. The squirrels burrow under the trunks of the trees and expose their roots, causing the trees to dry out.
“In the last three years, the population (of squirrels) in the orchard has increased dramatically,” Packard said. “There was no problem up until 2020. And this is not just in our orchard – it’s also across the state.”
Packard didn’t know the cause of the sudden increase in the squirrel population, but she said the committee plans to protect the orchard from squirrels using integrated pest management, which targets the food and shelter of the pests.
Appearance and visitor appeal
“Our first priority is going to be showcasing the beauty of the orchard along the section on San Antonio, because that’s the face of the orchard to so many people who go by,” Packard said. “One of the criteria that is discussed in consideration of the upkeep of a historical landmark is that visually it continues to appear the way that it did historically in the past.”
The committee intends to establish areas adjacent to the orchard where people can spend time with friends and family or attend education programs. Packard said the areas will not detract from the number of apricot trees.
Along the main library, there will be a section for inquiry and learning, where educational activities for local students will be held. Adjacent to the Los
Altos Youth Center near the patio area, the committee plans to create a space where students can learn to grow and harvest local food. The area between the Tot Lot Play Area and city hall will be a spot for people to bring blankets and have picnics.
Orchard’s significance
There are legal, historical and community reasons to preserve the orchard, Ward said.
From a legal standpoint, the city of Los Altos and the state declared the orchard a protected historical site, meaning the city is legally obligated to preserve it. From a historical perspective, the Los Altos Heritage Orchard is the last remaining working orchard in the city. It also represents when the Santa Clara Valley was home to the largest commercial orchard in the world, according to Ward.
And finally, the orchard is important to the community.
“The orchard is a symbol of Los Altos’ unique ‘semi-rural’ identity, which is a real point of pride for so many of our residents, old and new, who move here for that distinctive quality,” Ward said. “For long-term residents, many of whom used to work in the orchards or had orchards themselves, there is also a very strong sense of nostalgia around the rapid loss of the beautiful orchards and around cherished shared memories of a wholesome and grounded community experience in Los Altos: harvesting apricots, tasting fresh apricots, smelling the blossoms, and the fruit drying in the sun.”
There are multiple ways local residents can get involved in the restoration of the orchard, Packard said, including joining an advisory council to provide input as the committee develops its master plan and volunteering through the Los Altos History Museum.
“Right now, I have a need for people who are not afraid to get their boots dirty, to go out there and help dig the ditches around the baby trees that need more water during this time of year,” Packard said.
To help restore the orchard, sign up at losaltoshistory.org/support/volunteer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments