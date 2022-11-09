fire

Firefighters check out the interior of a building on El Camino Real that suffered water and fire damage Tuesday night.

 Courtesy of the City of Mountain View

A fire at an apartment in Mountain View Tuesday night (Nov. 8) left no injuries but caused an estimated $40,000 in damage.

Mountain View dispatchers received a call at 10:32 p.m. from an alarm company reporting a fire in a multifamily residence on the 1500 block of West El Camino Real. The occupants of the apartment and neighboring apartments self-evacuated before firefighters arrived.

