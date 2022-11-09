A fire at an apartment in Mountain View Tuesday night (Nov. 8) left no injuries but caused an estimated $40,000 in damage.
Mountain View dispatchers received a call at 10:32 p.m. from an alarm company reporting a fire in a multifamily residence on the 1500 block of West El Camino Real. The occupants of the apartment and neighboring apartments self-evacuated before firefighters arrived.
When firefighters arrived on scene shortly after, they found a sprinkler system activated on the third floor of the three-story building due to a heater fire. The ensuing heat from the fire caused the sprinklers to engage.
After discontinuing the water flow from the sprinklers, firefighters confirmed the fire did not spread into the building and performed an overhaul of the structure. A crew began salvage operations to remove water from three affected units that suffered water damage.
Traffic remained open in both directions on West El Camino Real.
Property management relocated three residents to other units in the building and a hotel. Firefighters replaced the sprinkler head and reactivated the water supply to the sprinkler system before leaving the scene.
The cause of the fire was determined to be an overheated wall-mounted heater. The building was turned over to facilities maintenance for continued repairs to the apartments.
