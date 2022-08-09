05_12_21_NEWS_Dutchints_0975

Dutchints Development proposed a housing project for 5150 El Camino Real, above. Managing director and Los Altos resident Vahe Tashijan is currently facing allegations of fraud. 

 Town Crier File Photo

The managing director of the bankrupt Dutchints Development LLC must answer to investors at a hearing of creditors scheduled Aug. 19 or be tracked down and arrested.

Under a motion filed last week, Los Altos resident Vahe Tashjian must turn over all records regarding location of remaining assets. The developer has been named in approximately 20 separate legal actions, accused of defrauding investors across several failed projects.

