The managing director of the bankrupt Dutchints Development LLC must answer to investors at a hearing of creditors scheduled Aug. 19 or be tracked down and arrested.
Under a motion filed last week, Los Altos resident Vahe Tashjian must turn over all records regarding location of remaining assets. The developer has been named in approximately 20 separate legal actions, accused of defrauding investors across several failed projects.
Investors have lost patience with Tashjian, who has attended only two of the 13 creditors’ hearings.
“Ten months have passed in this bankruptcy, this is the 14th creditor hearing, and the trustees have not received anything from Dutchints or Vahe Tashjian after 13 hearings,” noted one of the creditors.
Trustee Richard Marshack is leading the effort to recoup millions of dollars in investor losses under Dutchints.
At the hearings he has attended, Tashjian has repeatedly said he doesn’t know where remaining assets are located, despite his vow to make investors “whole.”
Marshack wants the bankruptcy court to impose civil contempt sanctions for noncompliance. These include fines of $5,000 per day for the first five days and $10,000 for the subsequent five days, followed by “indefinite incarceration.”
“I think there is a tremendous amount of frustration amongst the creditors and justifiably so,” Marshack said at the July 28 hearing at which Tashjian was a no-show.
A Tashjian representative informed the trustee’s counsel the night before that hearing that his client was “unwell.”
Investors have accused Tashjian of using investor funds from one project to pay off investors in another project, without their knowledge. He has repeatedly denied wrongdoing, blaming the COVID pandemic for his business setbacks.
Tashjian’s Dutchints Development proposed a 196-unit housing project for 5150 El Camino Real in Los Altos. The project was approved by the city council in 2019.
The property fell into receivership last year when Dutchints defaulted on a $41 million loan. Prometheus Real Estate Group purchased the loan for $48 million, leaving the original investors with nothing. Tashjian and Dutchints later filed for bankruptcy.
