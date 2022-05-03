 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GreenTown plants tree No. 300

greentown_treeplanting

Assisting GreenTown past president Gary Hedden, center, are members of the Los Altos chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, from left: Elizabeth Lilly, Juno Szalay, Ann Hepenstal, Dee Miller, Donna Santistevan and Barb Kostick. The dog in the middle is Kostick’s golden retriever, Danny.

 Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

GreenTown Los Altos celebrated Arbor Day Friday by planting its 300th tree, a valley oak, at Redwood Grove Nature Preserve. The planting was part of GreenTown’s campaign to plant 500 trees. 