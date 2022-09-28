The Los Altos City Council voted unanimously last week to approve the Los Altos Police Department’s Military Equipment Use policy.
Police Chief Angela Averiett told the Town Crier the policy will “open a window into the department,” offering greater transparency to the community.
A slate of state laws passed last year require police departments to provide an inventory of “military equipment” as classified by the state, standards for their use and other oversight measures. The policy also requires the department to give an annual report to the city council detailing how the equipment is being used, maintenance use and costs, internal audits and community feedback.
Police department officials will return to the council in January to deliver the first report. In addition to the report, the department will hold an annual meeting to gather feedback from residents, likely prior to the council presentation.
The equipment in Los Altos’ armory is generally used for training or held for use by the SWAT team. Although the department hasn’t tracked the use of such equipment in the past, the infrequent use of it should make it easy to record, Capt. Katie Krauss told the council.
“This is equipment we do not use much,” Krauss said. “As far as I know, we’ve used a less-lethal shotgun once in the 11 years that I’ve been here.”
Initially presented to the public in April, police worked closely with residents to revise the policy before bringing it to council members at their Sept. 21 meeting. Krauss collaborated with residents to amend the policy, presenting a version to the council marked with deletions and insertions.
“I really want to thank both the community and the department for the incredible amount of work that has gone into this,” Councilmember Jonathan Weinberg said. “This is an important policy. It matters a lot to me.”
Weinberg noted that the council had continued to receive emails on edits to the policy up to the day of the meeting.
Renee Rashid, speaking on behalf of Los Altos for Racial Equity, said her group was “quite satisfied with the additions and clarifications that have gone into this draft of the policy.” She suggested that the policy further specify how the police department would use an independent investigator in the event of a violation.
Residents who have complaints about the use of any equipment listed in the policy may reach out to the department in person, via phone or email, or through the independent intake channel established by the Citizens’ Police Task Force in 2021.
