Troubles continue to mount for 23-year Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith.
The county’s civil grand jury officially accused Smith last week of a range of misconduct charges, following allegations over the summer from county supervisors Joe Simitian and Otto Lee that triggered a Board of Supervisors’ “no confidence” vote.
Jurors Dec. 14 agreed there was “willful and corrupt misconduct” related to a variety of incidents, including the granting of a concealed weapons permit to a campaign donor, acceptance of “unlawful gifts” related to hockey game tickets, perjury over a 2019 statement of economic interests and failure to cooperate with and provide information to the Santa Clara County Office of Correction and Law Enforcement Monitoring in the case of an inmate’s injury at the county jail.
Jurors dismissed three charges related to bribery and making a governmental decision for financial gain. Smith’s attorney told the Mercury News last week that the sheriff plans to contest all accusations in court.
Earlier this year, Simitian – whose District 5 includes Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View – and Lee chronicled a host of alleged inmate abuses at the county jail, under Smith’s watch.
They pointed to three high-profile cases that resulted in lawsuits and millions of dollars paid in damages. They also alleged instances of political favoritism. The
supervisors made the charges in a referral, approved by the board, which called for investigation by the grand jury, the state Attorney General’s Office, the Fair Political Practices Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice.
Smith has vehemently denied wrongdoing and blamed most of the jail problems on understaffing. She also rejected calls for her resignation, calls that again resurfaced with the grand jury’s findings.
“It’s sad that it had to come to this,” Simitian said in the wake of the grand jury’s filing. “But now there is a process for these accusations to be considered in a court of law.”
Jurors interviewed 65 witnesses before issuing their indictment. At least 12 of the 19 jurors concurred in upholding seven of the 10 charges.
“The grand jury clearly put considerable time and energy into this,” Simitian said. “It’s indicative of the seriousness with which the civil grand jury conducted this case.”
Smith, who is up for re-election next year, is due in court Jan. 12. She was first elected sheriff in 1998. She leads the Sheriff’s Office, which provides law enforcement services for Los Altos Hills.